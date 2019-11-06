BERNALILLO — If it wasn’t for bad luck …
You know how the rest of that axiom goes, and the St. Michael’s Horsemen were living it. For much of the 2019 season, it seemed that they were always a goal short of making a statement. Of its nine losses, four came when the Horsemen held the lead or rallied to tie the score. Three of the losses came in the final minutes of regulation or in overtime.
If anything, it just seemed like luck wouldn’t go its way — until now.
Thanks to second half goals from a couple of underclassmen, the eighth-seeded Horsemen gained a measure of revenge against one of those opponents, the No. 1 Albuquerque Bosque School Bobcats. St. Michael’s advanced to the Class 1A/3A semifinals with a 2-0 win that sent shockwaves through Bernalillo Soccer Complex. The Horsemen (11-9-2) get another opportunity in their “Revenge Tour,” as they play No. 4 Monte del Sol after the Dragons fended off fifth-seeded Hatch Valley, 5-4, in overtime.
Just don’t count the Horsemen among the surprised. If anything, there was sense that they were due for some good luck, for a change.
“These guys are talented, and we knew we were talented,” St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert said. “It was a funny thing, we’ve played four or five [matches] against teams in the final eight. Putting aside Socorro [a 5-0 loss to end the regular season], we’re making a last-minute mistake, we’re not taking advantage of opportunities. But I always felt we were right there.”
Being there is one thing. Just ask Horsemen sophomore Aiden Fairchild. He remembered a moment during a 3-all tie between the two teams Oct. 15 in which he had a chance to score off a crossing pass, but his shot sailed well over the goal. Faced with a similar situation midway through the second half, Fairchild made good on Oliver Rosales’ cross toward the far post. Fairchild settled under the pass and slotted it into the lower left of the net to open the scoring.
“I just thought, ‘I’m not gonna mess this one up,’ and I hit it in,” Fairchild said. “That felt good.”
It felt even better when freshman Trevor Erickson followed suit four minutes later, as he took a through ball from senior Esteban Rigales and slipped it past Bosque goalie Isaiah Lewis for a 2-0 lead. For once, the breaks were falling the St. Michael’s way, and the burden of missed opportunities eased.
“We knew we were in this top group [of teams],” Feldewert said. “We knew we matched up against Bosque. We knew we matched up against Sandia Prep [the second seed]. Absent a few mistakes, we would have had better results against them.”
St. Michael’s will be at a bit of a disadvantage against Monte del Sol, as Rigales picked up two yellow cards against the Bobcats (15-2-3) and was ejected in the final minutes. Because of that, he has to sit out the semifinal.
Still, the Horsemen believe they can continue righting the wrongs from the season. They lost to Monte del Sol, 4-3, in the Dragons’ season opener, as they rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the final 10 minutes — only to see the Dragons score the winner in the final minute of the match.
“That’s what we wanted,” Feldewert said. “That’s what we want.”
In other 1A/3A quarterfinals:
No. 4 Monte del Sol 5, No. 5 Hatch Valley 4 (OT)
It appeared as though the Dragons (17-3) were on their way to a 4-2 win as regulation hit the final five minutes. Then, the defense collapsed just to add some drama.
When Bears freshman Eduardo Moreno scored from the left flank in the 78th minute, the score was tied at 4-all and forced overtime.
It took just two minutes of extra time before Monte del Sol claimed the victory it thought it had moments earlier. Junior midfielder Axel Lozoya took a through ball down the left flank, flipped the ball to the right to juke a defender, then right-footed a shot between the left post and Hatch goalkeeper Ernseto Balcazar for the golden goal.
“I thought I had it,” Lozoya said. “Never a doubt.”
There was never a doubt that the Dragons were the superior team — except for a leaky backline that gave up four goals to Bears forwards getting behind them. Moreno opened the scoring in that fashion in the 17th minute, but the Dragons answered five minutes later when Moises Cerda chased down a blocked shot of teammate Pedro Chavez, and slipped into the lower left of the net. He added a second goal in the 27th minute when he beat Balcazar in a one-on-one opportunity for a 2-1 lead.
Hatch tied it in the 37th minute on Joaquin Olvera’s breakaway, but Monte del Sol answered in two minutes into the second half on Chavez’s penalty kick after Lozoya was tackled in the penalty box. Lozoya made it a two-goal lead in the 54th minute, but the Bears (10-10-1) kept applying pressure by getting back the Dragons defenders.
“Their forwards would take our back line all the time,” said Monte del Sol head coach Victor Martin Gonzales. “I tried to fix it in the second half. I don’t know what happened to the defense today.”
In the other semifinal involving Northern teams, No. 7 Tierra Encantada lost 1-0 to No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute, as the Colts scored in the second minute of the second overtime to advance to a semifinal matchup against No. 2 Albuquerque Sandia Prep. The Alacranes finish the season at 14-5.
