All hail “The Basketball Gods.”
There are moments when all the talent, preparation and execution in the world means nothing when two teams are chasing a dream. For the Española Valley Lady Sundevils, all they could count on Thursday evening was a little bit of luck — or as their head coach, Joe Estrada, put it, “The Basketball Gods” — with their Class 4A semifinal girls basketball game down to seconds instead of minutes.
They had nothing but fortune to sustain them as they watched Kirtland Central senior Autumn Harrison size up a wide-open, 3-pointer from the left wing with 40 second left.
With a make, the Lady Broncos would erase what was an 18-point deficit just 11 minutes earlier. Harrison’s shot was on line, but rattled in and out of the rim and into the waiting arms of Española senior Miranda Salazar.
The crowd of about 1,300 people in Edward Medina Gymnasium exhaled and the Lady Sundevils escaped with a 42-38 win. Second-seeded Española will make its first appearance in a state championship game Saturday, playing No. 4 Gallup at 10 a.m. in The Pit.
Estrada didn’t care about the time — only that there is a tomorrow. Thanks to “The Basketball Gods.”
“Sometimes, ‘The Basketball Gods’ are kind to you, and sometimes, they’re not,” Estrada said. “Maybe, that was a “Basketball Gods’ moment, I’d like to think.”
Estrada knows what he’s talking about, having made that illustrious trip down The Pit ramp four times as an assistant coach at Pojoaque Valley (twice) and head coach at Tularosa (twice). He indicated every championship team encounters a moment, no matter how brief, in which it needs a little help toward hoisting a blue trophy at the end of the season.
If Española wins a state title, it can look toward Harrison’s miss as the boost it needed to achieve its collective dream. The Lady Sundevils dominated the first half, then held Kirtland Central scoreless for the first 5:08 of the third quarter to build a 28-10 lead. The snag in their plan was that they managed only a Destiny Valdez free throw to start the second half. It proved to be Española’s only point in the quarter.
Meanwhile, the cold-shooting Lady Broncos caught fire, draining three 3s in the final 2:52 during a 13-0 run that trimmed a comfortable lead to a nail-biting 28-23. Española fans chewed more keratin when Kayleigh Cadman drained a triple from the right wing to make it 28-26 with 7:49 left.
The diagnosis for the sudden reversal of fortunes was simple: Kirtland Central stepped up its defensive intensity with its full-court press and the Lady Sundevils took their intensity down a notch. In the first half, they challenged every Lady Broncos shot and forced eight turnovers to build a 27-10 lead.
In the third quarter, Estrada saw a team that seemed to settle for 3-pointers and play a little too loose with the ball as Española turned the ball over five times.
“We came out a little complacent,” Estrada said. “I don’t want to say we were too relaxed, but we got a little complacent. Give credit to Kirtland Central. They picked up their defense big time and they started hitting shots.”
When Cadman hit a pair of free throws with 4:56 left, the Lady Broncos were within 31-30, and panic could have stricken Española. Instead, senior guard Anita DeAguero was the calm voice amid an uncertain sea.
“It was Anita in the huddle, settling them down, telling them, ‘We got this, we got to do this,’ ” Estrada said.
DeAguero followed words with action, driving to the basket for a layup with 3:51 left for a 33-31 lead. It started a seven-point run that gave Española just enough of a cushion to hold off one last Kirtland Central charge. She scored five of her team-high 10 points in the final quarter.
A Cadman 3 and a free throw by Teghan Begay after the Española run gave the Lady Broncos one last chance at the upset, but “The Basketball Gods” had something else in mind.
And the Valley is singing their praises.
