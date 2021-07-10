Just like old times, wouldn’t you say?
The Pecos League has returned to Santa Fe for its annual All-Star Game, bringing together the 48 best players and plopping them down on Fort Marcy Ballpark for Sunday’s 2 p.m. start. It’s the first time in five years Santa Fe has hosted the event.
Half a dozen players on the Fuego roster will be part of the South, joining forces with players from division rivals Tucson, Alpine and Roswell to face a North roster of All-Stars from Colorado Springs, Garden City, Trinidad and Salina.
All you need to know about Sunday’s game:
Admission: Unlike what the Pecos League website showed last week, Santa Fe Fuego general manager Yvonne Encinias confirmed that a seat at Sunday’s game is $10, not $7.50. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.
The game will also be streamed live through the league’s website for a fee.
Not all-inclusive: The Pecos League extends to the California coast, but don’t look for anyone from the Pacific Division on Sunday. The Mountain and Pacific essentially operate as separate entities, but their stats are, interestingly enough, lumped together on the league’s website.
Turquoise represented: The Fuego will have position players Ryan Bernardy, Ben Tingen, Philip Buckingham and Jared Gay in the game, along with starting pitcher Aaron McIntyre and closer Augie Voight.
Tingen was riding a 13-game hitting streak entering the weekend while Bernardy had hits in 10 straight. Tingen’s season average has gone down during the streak — from .345 to .344.
No dingers for you: Before you ask, don’t.
There will be no skills competition. That means no home run derby.
When asked for a reason a couple of weeks ago, league President Andrew Dunn said the league couldn’t afford the baseballs. With Fort Marcy’s uncomfortably cozy dimensions, home run derbies of the past saw untold dozens of balls fly over the fence to become free souvenirs.
Even at $10 a ball — which the league’s website charges for an official game ball — a derby would get pretty pricey pretty fast. Past events usually had four or five entrants per team. If the average player hit 10, which is again a conservative estimate for Fort Marcy, it would mean $1,000 worth of balls disappear into the trees beyond the chainlink fence.
Multiply that by the ensuing rounds and it would about double — especially since league leader Zach May of Trinidad bats lefty and would drool at the site of the Fort’s 284-foot fence.
So, no, there will not be a dinger derby this year.
Then again, it is the Pecos League. We could all show up and one could break out without warning.
Power duo: Santa Fe sluggers Gay (16 home runs) and Parker DePasquale (15) are on pace to become just the third pair of Fuego players to each hit at least 20 home runs in the same season.
Gay’s 16 dingers rank 15th on Santa Fe’s all-time list, a list topped by career leader Chevas Numata. The Hawaiian sensation led the Fuego to the 2014 league championship and finished with 47 homers. His 32 during the 2015 season are far and away the most in team history; ranking second is James Maxwell’s 24 from the 2013 campaign.
No Fuego player has hit more than 22 in any season since Numata’s unforgettable year. Both Gay and DePasquale have outside shots to threaten Numata’s 32, but they’ll have to get red hot in order for that to happen.
Numata went deep every 6.8 at bats in 2015; Gay is doing so every 8.5 at bats this summer while DePasquale is sitting at 9.8.
Regardless, enjoy the power surge. If third baseman Manny Cachora (10 home runs) gets hot, we could have the first season with at least three Fuego guys hitting at least 20.
Where’s the justice?: Speaking of DePasquale, he’s the poster child for All-Star snub.
He’s batting .374 with a team-high 50 runs batted in. He ranks second in runs scored with 49.
About the only knock on him is his defense. He has 10 errors, which ties for the most among outfielders in the Pecos League. The Fuego were allowed just five nominations for Sunday’s game and the league chose six, leaving DePasquale at home.
Leaning to the right: Of the 48 players in Sunday’s game, only 13 are pitchers.
Of those, there’s only one left-handed hurler — and he’s arguably the best pitcher in the league by far. It’s Tucson’s Augie Martinez, a Pecos League rookie who played four years in college at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school in Waxahachie, Texas. After a senior season in which he went 2-2 with a 5.00 earned run average, it’s safe to say he has hit his stride in the Pecos League.
In six starts with the Saguaros, he is 6-0 with a league-best 1.81 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 39⅔ innings. His six wins are two more than anyone else. One of his wins came against the Fuego on June 17 when struck out nine, walked none and allowed just three hits in six innings.
