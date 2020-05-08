Go west, young man.
As in, take a left outside the Dean E. Smith Center, head down Tobacco Road and veer toward the setting sun. Follow Interstate 40 for about 1,750 miles and pump the brakes outside The Pit.
That’s the trek the newest member of the Lobo basketball team will make as Jeremiah Francis will transfer to the University of New Mexico after spending his freshman year at North Carolina.
The 6-foot point guard from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, made it official Friday afternoon by posting a photo of himself wearing a Lobo basketball uniform on his Twitter account. He included caption, “new beginnings,” in all caps.
Francis becomes the 14th scholarship player on next season’s roster. A report on 247sports.com indicated he chose UNM over Dayton, becoming the second player to announce his commitment to the Lobos this week. On Wednesday, UNM announced that it had signed junior college transfer Rod Brown, a 6-foot-7 forward who began his career at Wichita State.
As a Division I transfer, Francis would be required to sit out the 2020-21 season as a redshirt unless he is granted immediate eligibility following an appeal to the NCAA.
“Jeremiah’s a wonderful young man,” North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said in an April 23 statement after Francis announced he was leaving the Tar Heels. “Our players and coaches enjoyed him being part of our program. I truly admired the work he put in to get back on the court after two full seasons of being injured in high school. We wish him the best wherever he chooses to resume his career.”
Francis only had one season in a North Carolina uniform, playing just 16 games in an injury-riddled year that followed a rough end to his high school career. He missed his final two years of prep ball because of a left knee injury that also kept him on the sidelines for the Tar Heels’ first eight games last season.
He suited up for 16 games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 assists in what was one of the worst seasons in the fabled history of North Carolina basketball.
The Tar Heels finished 14-19 after starting 5-0.
Francis made his debut against defending national champion Virginia and reached double figures in consecutive games against Gonzaga, UCLA and Yale, but he logged fewer than five minutes a game for the last month of the season.
A stellar incoming freshman class meant Francis likely was headed for limited minutes as a sophomore, prompting his decision to leave. He joins a UNM roster that returns just seven scholarship players. The incoming recruiting class signed by head coach Paul Weir includes two freshmen, three juniors and Francis.
If ruled eligible, he would compete for starting point guard alongside seniors Zane Martin and Keith McGee and fellow recruit Saquan Singleton.
The only scholarship players left from UNM’s active roster last season are Martin, McGee, junior guard Tavian Percy, and sophomore guards Kurt Wegscheider and Emmanuel Kuac, along with senior Makuach Maluach. Freshmen Daniel Headdings and Bayron Matos sat out as redshirts but are part of the list of newcomers that includes Singleton, Francis, freshmen Nolan Dorsey and Javonte Johnson, juniors Brown and Assane Ndiaye.
During a recent online coaching clinic, Weir spoke about his method for putting perspective recruits through an interview process as a means to determine their ability to fit in at New Mexico. He referenced such an interview with Singleton and said he was looking for particular personality traits in order to keep the recruiting process going.
Because Francis has not officially signed a letter of intent with UNM, NCAA rules prohibit Weir from commenting on him to the media.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.