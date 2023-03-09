ALBUQUERQUE — Joe Butler didn’t write the manual on how to be a good athletic director.
He merely passed it along to the next generation.
When Butler took over as the athletic director at St. Michael’s in 1986, he found mentors in Dennis Casados at Santa Fe Public Schools and Santa Fe Indian School’s Ron Porterfield to help him learn the ropes of the position.
After stints at St. Michael’s, Santa Fe High, Moriarty and the New Mexico Activities Association, Butler became the one to pass along those pearls of wisdom, the recipients were Joe Anaya and Marc Ducharme, among others.
It was his 32-year distinguished career as a coach, athletic director and administrator that led him to be named to the NMAA Hall of Fame on Thursday in The Pit’s McDavid Lounge. Butler was the lone member of the the Class of 2023, and he used that to his advantage, spending half an hour talking about his career and the people who helped shaped it.
He even pointed to his propensity for drawn-out presentations and discussions during his speech.
“Any time I would get up to make a presentation to the board or to another group, I would be accused by my colleagues at NMAA of being long-winded,” Butler joked.
It was because he had a lot to say — and most of it was important. Ducharme, Santa Fe Public Schools’ AD who nominated Butler for the honor, said he only worked with Butler for a couple of years while he was assistant principal at Moriarty, but it had a profound impact on him and his career path.
“I’d watch the way he made decisions,” Ducharme said. “Yes, he would follow the rules when he made the decision, but he made it that, when there a consequence for an athlete, it was really for the benefit of the athlete, as well. He always focused on what was best for the kids.”
Joe Anaya, the AD at Moriarty, said Butler is always one of the first people he talks to when he has a question or an issue regarding athletics or activities. He credits Butler for helping coach him in preparation for his interview for the Moriarty AD job in 2019. He got the job and has held the position since then.
“He’s the one who sat me down and got me ready for the interview itself,” Anaya said. “When we were going through the process, he was already getting me ready to be the AD, saying, ‘This is how you’re going to handle this,’ and asking questions. That stuff still sticks with me today.”
While Butler credited the likes of Casados and Porterfield for helping him learn how to conduct coaching evaluations and setting up schedules, it was his wife, former Santa Fe High, St. Michael’s and Monte del Sol head volleyball coach Chela Butler, who provided him with the spirit of being an AD.
“That always struck me about her, is her perspective on what this stood for and what this was all about,” Joe Butler said. “For her, it was never about wins and losses. It was never about state tournament or state championships, although she did win one along with our daughter, Jessica.
Butler admitted that his competitive spirit growing up in Santa Fe and playing baseball, basketball and tennis at St. Michael’s was a little bit different, but he learned that there was more to athletics than just the wins and the losses.
“It was always about character building. It was always about creating good citizens of the world. Her program is always value-based and that’s really what separates interscholastic athletics from from club sports, which in my mind are ruining our world.”
Butler, a 1969 graduate of St. Michael’s, parlayed his athletic endeavors to the University of Notre Dame, where he played baseball. While he had a love for athletics, Butler said the college didn’t have a teaching program, so he earned a business and accounting degree and spent the early part of his post-collegiate days in real estate.
However, Butler said it left him unfulfilled and he decided to become a business teacher at his alma mater. That led him to coaching tennis, basketball and baseball as well as handling his AD duties.
His passion for athletics also merged with his family duties, as his children — Casey, Leslie, Joey and Jessica — were with either Joe or Chela in the gym, on the field or in the team bus.
Joe Butler remembers leading the cleaning crews in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium after games on Saturdays to prepare it for city league volleyball matches on Sunday, which were crucial in fundraising for the school’s athletic program in the late 1980s and 1990s.
“They probably should have been in bed by 8 o’clock, but it was already 10:30 at night when this was happening,” Joe Butler said. “They got a big kick out of it because they got to run underneath the bleachers and pick up the change from everybody that dropped stuff out of their pockets while they were cheering for their team during the game.
“So that was that was their entertainment.”
Even now, Chela Butler said she and her husband often plan their vacations or events around their kids’ and grandkids’ schedules. Joey Butler is an assistant football and track coach at St. Michael’s, while Jessica replaced her mom as the volleyball coach at Monte del Sol.
Chela added that while they might not be financially better off as coaches and administrators, they feel they gained so much more by following their hearts.
“You know, we weren’t going to have maybe the bigger house that we wanted, or cars or anything like that,” Chela Butler said. “But you know, we have had so many beautiful, wonderful relationships our kids. They loved being in the gym, loved being in the field or anywhere we were at, they loved it.”
That’s another manual Joe Butler didn’t write — on how to be a good parent. He just merely passed it along to the next generation.