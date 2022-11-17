Resign or be fired.
Those were the options former St. Michael’s head girls soccer coach Alfonso Camarena said school officials offered him when facing forfeitures of matches for using ineligible players.
Camarena said he was let go Oct. 18 after the school reported to the New Mexico Activities Association about using ineligible players during the season. He disputes he voluntarily resigned.
Camarena said St. Michael’s administrators, which he said included St. Michael’s athletic director Josh Griñe, requested he resign or face termination during an Oct. 18
meeting. Camarena said he told them he would consult with his attorney and did not offer his resignation that day.
“What has probably bothered me the most is the way things were done by the administration,” Camarena said. “We didn’t leave, and I still believe that when the athletic director called on October 18, it was with the belief that he and I and the school were going to work together to resolve this and make an appeal to the NMAA.”
Administrators also banned him from the campus, Camarena said, and he could not meet with players and parents to discuss the situation. Camarena’s coaching staff — his wife Gabriela Camarena and Gerzain Chavez, a former head coach with the program — were not retained after his departure.
Griñe and outgoing St. Michael’s President Tom Coughlan did not return phone messages left by The New Mexican.
The school appointed admissions and community engagement manager Alexa Chavez as interim head coach. Chavez, a 2012 St. Michael’s graduate, had no soccer experience but had a coaching license since she is an assistant coach with Santa Fe High’s girls basketball program.
St. Michael’s initially forfeited eight matches, but the penalty was reduced to two upon an Oct. 19 appeal, in which Camarena participated to the NMAA Board of Directors. He said it was during that process when he offered to resign if it would help reduce the number of forfeits the Lady Horsemen faced.
The forfeits proved crucial, as St. Michael’s went from potentially earning a top-two seed in the Class 1A/3A State Girls Soccer Tournament to finishing in second place in District 2-1A/3A to Santa Fe Prep.
According to Camarena, the forfeitures involved his use of a pair of eighth graders who were never academically eligible. He said administrators were aware of the situation as early as Sept. 30 but did not inform him of the ineligible players until Oct. 11.
The players competed in matches against Socorro and the first district match against Santa Fe Prep, which the Lady Horsemen won 2-1. Camarena said he was not told why it took almost two weeks before he was informed the players were ineligible to play.
He said the school sent an email to coaches in June about ensuring the eligibility of student-athletes for the 2022-23 school year, but the ineligible players showed up for practice in August.
Camarena said Griñe informed him of a transfer student’s ineligibility in August because of the NMAA’s transfer bylaw, but that was the extent of his awareness of any other potentially ineligible players. He added, his roster was posted on MaxPreps.com from the start of the season, and he sent Griñe a full roster as early as Sept. 9.
“I respect all the coaches, the administration and everybody,” Camarena said. “We will and we can make mistakes, but once you recognize the mistake, you try to fix it and prevent it in the future. In this case, I think the administration tried for some reason to cover for their mistakes and blame it on me.”
Camarena said he declined to speak until after the completion of the season because he did not want to be a disruption while St. Michael’s marched its way to the 1A/3A semifinals. Camarena was a spectator at the team’s quarterfinal win against Santa Fe Prep on Oct. 28 and the 2-1 semifinal loss to eventual state champion Albuquerque Sandia Prep on Nov. 1.
“All that this did was make our girls stay together and be strong,” Camarena said. “They are the ones who were suffering the most, but they are the ones who put up a very good fight.”
Camarena said he would not coach while the current administration is intact, but did not close the door on returning to the Lady Horsemen. He said he had two daughters who went to St. Michael’s, plus his family is a part of the St. Michael’s Alumni Association.
“It hurts because the team and the girls didn’t deserve that,” Camarena said. “It hurt because my wife and my family, we didn’t deserve this treatment.”