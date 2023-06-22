Brendan Morris might be an Australian by birth, but Santa Fe has a place in his heart.

That much was clear Wednesday evening when Morris made an impromptu trip to the city to catch up with old teammates from his days as a player with the Santa Fe Rugby Club. Not even his current duties as the chief executive officer of SANZAR, the organization that oversees the professional rugby competition in the Southern Hemisphere, got in the way of that.

Morris, 56, was in Los Angeles for a meeting with northern international organizations, as they are coordinating efforts to have an aligned global season for the men’s and women’s leagues. It offered him a chance to visit Santa Fe, where he played for the Santos from 1994-96.