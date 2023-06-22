Brendan Morris might be an Australian by birth, but Santa Fe has a place in his heart.
That much was clear Wednesday evening when Morris made an impromptu trip to the city to catch up with old teammates from his days as a player with the Santa Fe Rugby Club. Not even his current duties as the chief executive officer of SANZAR, the organization that oversees the professional rugby competition in the Southern Hemisphere, got in the way of that.
Morris, 56, was in Los Angeles for a meeting with northern international organizations, as they are coordinating efforts to have an aligned global season for the men’s and women’s leagues. It offered him a chance to visit Santa Fe, where he played for the Santos from 1994-96.
Morris said he hadn’t visited Santa Fe in 21 years, but it was high time he did. So, he spent a few hours with his former teammates at a downtown restaurant, playing catch-up and enjoying the camaraderie.
“It’s been a little too long,” Morris conceded. “The good thing about rugby is it’s like we just saw each other yesterday. In my view, in rugby, you make friends for life.”
He was an accomplished player for Santa Fe, helping the Santos win a couple of Rio Grande Union championships. He was one of a plethora of Santos players who played with a Rio Grande Union all-star team that once finished second in the U.S. Championships.
One thing that set Morris apart from many of his competitors and teammates in the U.S. was his experience.
He grew up playing the sport in his hometown of Gosford and played for club teams in Australia and even took his talents to Ireland before finding his way to Santa Fe.
Morris said one of the common traits he saw among fellow players was the ability to form strong bonds and friendships even as they competed with and against each other.
“It really is the values of rugby separated from other sports,” Morris said. “Rugby is such a combative sport for 80 minutes of the game. But as soon as it’s finished, you’re in the bar having a drink with the guy who you’ve just been toe to toe with for 80 minutes.
“A lot of other sports don’t have that. It doesn’t transcend to the post-game and it doesn’t matter what level of rugby you play.”
However, Morris saw a career in rugby and began that path when he took a job as operations manager with the U.S. Olympic Committee from 1999-2002, helping out the organization with the Summer Games in Sydney in 2000 and the Winter Games in Salt Lake City.
That experience led him to spend eight years in roles with various rugby clubs and unions before becoming chief operating officer of SANZAR, which oversees professional rugby in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, in 2010. After 11 years in that position, he took over as chief executive officer in 2021.
Morris said one thing he would like to do is to improve rugby’s footprint in the U.S. He sees a lot of promise in the country and lauded the U.S. national women’s club, which has been consistently one of the top international squads for almost 30 years.
While the U.S. men are competitive, Morris said some of that is because of the influx of international talent the club receives. He would like to see the country cultivate more local talent and develop a pipeline that can build it into one of the top squads in the world.
“You look at the evolution and intent of the major leagues [in baseball],” Morris said. “It’s to provide a pathway the young athletes can say, ‘Well, I can actually make a living out of being a rugby player.’ That’s because there’s a pathway.
“So, that’s some of the work USA Rugby will be doing over the next couple of years. This is where they will be investing in junior pathways because that’s where it has to start now.”
As for the Santa Fe Rugby Club, Morris said he still follows the Santos regularly.
“I get as big a kick out of seeing their results as I do it out of seeing my old club in Sydney,” Morris said.