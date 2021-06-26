ALBUQUERQUE
Chris Humetewa wore the electric blue, silver and white colors of Rio Rancho Cleveland, but in his heart, he still bled burgundy and gold.
And so it was the voice of “coach Joe” Calabaza, the head cross-country and track and field coach at Santa Fe Indian School, that was in Humetewa’s head moments after the Class 5A 3,200-meter race was done.
Calabaza was always the voice in his ear for the previous four years as a competitor for the Braves. When the school shuttered its athletic programs for the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Humetewa found an opportunity to run at Cleveland because he lived in its district.
Yet, Calabaza was never far from Humetewa’s mind, especially for his final day as a high school athlete — mainly because he was in his ear prior to the 3,200, first race of the Class 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex on Saturday.
“My SFIS coach said if I didn’t get it under [10 minutes], he was going to have something to say to me,” Humetewa said with a wry smile.
Humetewa, a 2021 graduate, accomplished his mission, running the race in 9 minutes, 52.11 seconds to take third and set a personal best time. He collected another third-place medal five hours later in the 1,600, although Humetewa missed second by .01 to Clovis’ Jerrick Maldonado. He registered a time of 4:31.95. They were both chasing Rio Rancho’s Dawson Gunn, who won in 4:30.62.
While the finish was not what he wanted, Humetewa was not going to complain too much. After all, he got to compete despite not getting a chance to do it for the school he called home since he was in the seventh grade.
It was an emotional ending to his prep career as he hugged his parents, Azella and Howard Humetewa, after the race.
Chris Humetewa said running against 5A competition brought out the best in him as he set personal best times in both races.
“Coming [into the meet], I was running 4:40s, and I was thinking I was not going to break [into the 4:30 range] this year,” Chris Humetewa said. “At 400 to go, I felt good, and I tried to make a move and really opened my stride, thinking, ‘This is my final race. Let’s get it.’ ”
Humetewa was not the lone SFIS runner to make some noise in his final prep competition. Fellow graduate Isaiah Velasquez finished his prep career by anchoring Santa Fe High’s 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams, and helped get the Demons their lone podium finish with sixth place in the 3,200 relay. Taking the baton from Mason Nichol, Velasquez charged past Alamgordo’s Omar Enriquez and Clovis’ Hayden Levy at the start of his 800 leg.
Velasquez pushed ahead by about 10 meters for most of the leg before Enriquez passed him on the front stretch, but he had enough to hold off Levy for the final podium spot with a time of 8:38.37. Velasquez said the push to get ahead of Enriquez sapped him of some energy down the stretch, but he was doing everything he could to get ahead of him and Levy.
“I knew I could catch him, but it was just a battle and I gave it my all,” Velasquez said. “But I felt it on the back end [of his anchor leg].”
It was the high note of what had been a disappointing season for Santa Fe High. The program saw participation drop by almost 50 percent, with about 25 boys and girls competing. Add to that a schedule that saw Santa Fe High competing against smaller schools instead its 5A brethren, prevented runners from gauging where they were at against fellow competitors.
“A lot of our races [this season] were the same three teams,” senior Jesus Perez said. “I feel like I would have raced better if it had been a normal season.”
Demons head coach Peter Graham said he was pleased that all three relays and individual competitors Harrison Ostenberg and Leandra Motelet all had their best performances of the season. Motelet, who was the bottom seed in the pole vault, finished ninth out of 15 when she cleared a height of 8 feet.
Graham said Ostenberg flew into Albuquerque from Louisiana on Friday night to run the anchor leg of the eighth-place 400 relay squad and finished in 10th-place finish in the 100 before flying back. Ostenberg is working for a nonprofit group for the summer.
“I think they were a little surprised by how tough it was, but I think they are pretty satisfied they came away with some hardware,” Graham said.
Maria “CeCe” Barela also walked away with some hardware in her final prep performance. The former Las Vegas Robertson basketball star finished her career at Albuquerque Eldorado, helping the Lady Eagles to the Class 5A semifinals. She decided to take up the javelin a month ago and developed rapidly in just four weeks.
Her reward was a fourth-place finish in the 5A event with a throw of 106-8 that was a personal best. She credited the work of her coaches, but also threw a nod toward her mother, JulieAnn Villanueva-Barela, who competed nationally in the event in her youth.
She was a sprinter and a jumper at Robertson, so she had some track experience. Barela said she had time to spare since she was just doing workouts in preparation for her collegiate basketball career at Maine Maritime Academy in the fall.
“I just decided to try it out, and I enjoyed it a lot,” Barela said. “My coaches were great.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.