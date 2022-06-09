Santa Fe Indian School coach Patricia Chavez talks to her team during a December game against Capital. Chavez, who coached the Lady Braves to a runner-up finish in Class 3A last season, was not rehired as coach and will be the athletic director at Pine Hill.
Patricia Chavez is on the move — and closer to home for her.
Chavez, who was head coach of the Santa Fe Indian School girls basketball program for four years, said Thursday she will be the athletic director at Pine Hill for the 2022-23 school year. She added, she has the chance to take over the head girls basketball coaching job, as well, but that is to be determined.
Chavez led the Lady Braves to a 69-20 record and two Class 3A runner-up finishes during her tenure, and navigated the program through a 20-month layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic. SFIS did not compete in athletics for the shortened 2021 season because the boarding school remained in remote learning.
Despite that, the Lady Braves reached the 3A championship game in March, losing to District 2-3A rival Las Vegas Robertson, 37-31. SFIS finished the season 21-7.
"I want to extend my love and gratitude to SFIS, coaches, players and Superintendent [Christie] Abeyta, and everyone who supported me throughout my years at SFIS," Chavez said.
SFIS opened the position for applicants in March, just weeks after the completion of the season. Chavez did reapply for the job, but the school chose her varsity assistant, Teri Morrison, for the position earlier this month.
Chavez said she wished much success for Morrison, who spent four years in the program after being a head coach for 29 years in Texas. She added, she will follow all of her former players who are continuing to play in college. Most recently, forward Cameron Conners announced she will play basketball at Sul Ross State in Alpine, Texas, next year.
"The many relationships built over the years at SFIS as well as the surrounding communities will be forever embedded in my heart," Chavez said.
She added, the move brings her closer to her family in Gallup, where she grew up. She was a middle school health and physical education teacher at SFIS, which she resigned to take on her new job.
"It was an offer I could not resist," Chavez said.