ALBUQUERQUE — Alex Waggoner's debut with the New Mexico United Academy couldn't have been more perfect.
The Santa Fe High senior who joined the United Academy team this summer scored a pair of goals and had an assist in his first match to help the club to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Loyal Academy on Friday afternoon at Mesa del Sol. The win helped secure first place in the Southwest Division of the USL Academy League, earning the United Academy an automatic spot in the league playoffs that begin in November in Tampa, Fla. It finished the season with an 11-1-1 record and gained a measure of revenge against San Diego Loyal after it was the only club to beat the United Academy.
Waggoner, who committed to the team in June, missed four weeks with a foot injury but said he felt really good on the pitch and competed at a high level.
"That is something I crave desperately to be able to do," Waggoner said. "To be able to do that, I feel like I can live again."
He added that it didn't take long for him to develop a rapport with his teammates, as he has played with many of them growing up. So, it was a pretty special feeling when he dished out his first assist to a familiar face — Denilson Velasquez.
"I've been playing with him since middle school," Waggoner said. "We've been friends for a pretty long time."
Waggoner said he played about 75 percent of the match and felt like he is not quite in peak shape since he just started training again about two weeks ago. He has six weeks to get himself into top form for the playoffs.
Luke Sanford, the New Mexico Academy head coach, said it was nice to beat San Diego Loyal to clinch the division title.
"I do think we're the best team in the division," Sanford said. "I think they've worked so hard and a lot of people have contributed and invested in this program. To get that reward is great."