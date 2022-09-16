New Mexico United logo

ALBUQUERQUE — Alex Waggoner's debut with the New Mexico United Academy couldn't have been more perfect. 

The Santa Fe High senior who joined the United Academy team this summer scored a pair of goals and had an assist in his first match to help the club to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Loyal Academy on Friday afternoon at Mesa del Sol. The win helped secure first place in the Southwest Division of the USL Academy League, earning the United Academy an automatic spot in the league playoffs that begin in November in Tampa, Fla. It finished the season with an 11-1-1 record and gained a measure of revenge against San Diego Loyal after it was the only club to beat the United Academy.

Waggoner, who committed to the team in June, missed four weeks with a foot injury but said he felt really good on the pitch and competed at a high level. 

