Dawn C’de Baca’s dream of retirement was filled with a party, cake and well-wishers at Albuquerque Volcano Vista High School.
Instead, she was emptying boxes from her counselor’s office at the school Thursday, having abruptly retired from her position as well as head volleyball coaching duties. C’de Baca, a 1990 graduate of Las Vegas Robertson who coached at Coronado, West Las Vegas and Capital, said she made the decision because of changes by the New Mexico Retiree Health Care Authority, which provides health care coverage to state agency retirees, a group that includes teachers.
Assistant coach and former Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy head coach Jessie Diehl will take over the program, C’de Baca said.
A recent rule change mandated that state employees who retire on or after July 31 will have to be at least 55 years old to receive subsidies based on their years of service. Those who do not meet that age will pay the full price of their insurance if they wish to purchase it through the health care authority until they reach 55.
C’de Baca, who at the age of 49 completed her 26th year in the public schools as a teacher or a counselor, opted to retire to receive the subsidy. She will have to wait one year before returning to the public school workforce, if she chooses.
C’de Baca said she can’t coach at the high-school level until the 2022-23 school year.
“It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make,” C’de Baca said. “I had a short amount of time, from when I found out what the rules were for to when I got all of my [retirement] paperwork in. I was constantly thinking about it.”
C’de Baca said she learned of the rule change in December, but didn’t make her decision to retire until about a week and a half ago when she found a counseling job at Albuquerque St. Pius X. Had that opportunity not emerged, C’de Baca said she would have stayed at Volcano Vista and waited until 2027 to consider retirement.
As it was, C’de Baca said she was taking her job and coaching career “year-to-year” before learning of the rule change. C’de Baca said the insurance premium she would have paid had she retired after July 31 would have been $813.79 compared to $292.96 she will receive now.
“To find another counseling opportunity in the private sector was just very reassuring that I would be able to keep working,” C’de Baca said.
However, her decision means this will be the first year she will not be playing or coaching since she was 6 years old. She was a stellar player at Las Vegas Robertson, leading the program to three Class 3A State Tournament appearances and two district titles. She played at New Mexico Highlands before coaching at Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas, N.M., then followed her sister, Stacy Fulgenzi, to Coronado, where the pair led the Lady Leopards to a third-place finish in Class A.
C’de Baca then coached at crosstown West Las Vegas from 1999-2005, where she guided the program to a third-place finish and a pair of runner-up trophies. She followed that with a year at Capital, in which the Lady Jaguars went 12-11, before starting the volleyball program at Volcano Vista.
In her 14 years with the program, she compiled a 149-126 record and led the Lady Hawks to three semifinal appearances at the big-school level.
While she might be away from the sport she loves for a year, C’de Baca held out hope that she might return to the program. However, she added the opportunities are endless.
“It does open some doors, because you never know what might happen,” C’de Baca said. “There are so many different opportunities here in the city, but if the [athletic director at Volcano Vista] can work it out where I can come back, that would be awesome.”
