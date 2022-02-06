J.R. Giddens had quite the homecoming this weekend. The former University of New Mexico basketball star and NBA player is in his first season as the women’s basketball coach at Northern New Mexico College.
The Eagles’ men’s and women’s teams wrapped up their regular seasons Saturday in Haskell County, Kan. As part of the teams’ trip, NNMC was invited to watch a men’s basketball practice at historic Allen Fieldhouse.
Before transferring to UNM in 2005, Giddens played his first two seasons at Kansas. His freshman season, 2003-04, was also the first season for coach Bill Self as the Jayhawks’ coach. Giddens averaged 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 63 career games (with 50 starts) for Kansas.
He posted a photo on Instagram of he and Self in the Jayhawks’ facility. He tweeted, “I had so many emotions rush through my body being back in Allen Fieldhouse today!! There is so [much] of my history in this place!”
During that same trip, NNMC men’s coach Ryan Cordova had a discussion with Fran Fraschilla. Fraschilla coached at UNM from 1999-2002 before launching a successful career as an analyst at ESPN.
He was in Lawrence, Kan., to call Saturday’s Kansas-Baylor game, taking a few minutes to chat with Cordova on Friday.
“He’s a New York guy, and my mom’s from New York, so we have something in common,” Cordova said, adding Fraschilla once considered him for a graduate assistant’s position at UNM about two decades ago. “He didn’t have any openings, but he gave the courtesy of an interview, which I really appreciate.”
u u u
The St. Michael’s boys basketball team has made a uniform adjustment to honor one of their own. For the last two games, the Horsemen have worn black T-shirts for pregame warmups.
Across the front are big white letters “MS” with the words “Made Strong” in orange test printed over the top. Running vertically along the lower edge of the M is “D-Rock” in orange print.
It’s a nod to Horsemen senior Derek Martinez, a multi-sport star and longtime basketball player for St. Michael’s. He was diagnosed in the fall with multiple sclerosis. He has continued to play — and start — despite battling the effects of the disease.
u u u
Santa Fe Indian School did something Saturday it hadn’t done in almost two years — win a District 2-3A game. The Braves’ 64-47 win over the Dons was the first regular-season district win since downing Santa Fe Prep, 78-54, on Feb. 18, 2020.
It should be noted SFIS did not compete in athletics during the shortened 2021 season because it was in remote learning during the coronavirus epidemic. Both the boys and girls programs also endured a two-week pause in January when the omicron variant spread throughout the state.
The win was also the team’s first since beating Estancia, 66-64, in the Bean Valley Conference Tournament championship game Jan. 8 — its last game before the shutdown.
u u u
The Academy for Technology and the Classics boys basketball team made history with its 65-13 win over Native American Community Academy on Saturday.
The Phoenix set a new school record for wins in a season with 11, breaking the mark set during the 2017-18 and 2014-15 seasons. With two more wins, ATC will ensure the program’s first winning season in its 10-year history.
Overall, the Phoenix are 11-8 and 3-2 in District 2-2A and have a chance to make more history by earning its first state tournament berth. ATC has a crucial game in Albuquerque on Tuesday when it faces district leader Menaul, then a revenge game Thursday against Monte del Sol, which upset the Phoenix 39-38 on Jan. 25.
u u u
The NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium had the faintest hint of local flavor.
Before the game, the NFL selected Randy Campbell as the replay official between the Rams and 49ers. Campbell’s other job happens to be the coordinator for officials for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, of which New Mexico Highlands is a member.
Campbell, 64, was hired by the NFL to be a replay official two years ago. He had previously worked as a video operator for the 2019 NFC Championship game and the previous year’s AFC Championship. As the replay official, he was responsible for making calls that were sent to the booth.
He traces his roots, interestingly enough, to his earliest days as a high school referee for football and basketball games here in New Mexico. His career path took him to the college ranks, where he was a longtime basketball and football referee in the Pac-12, Mountain West and Big 12 conferences, to name a few. He was part of the crew that officiated the 2013 BCS national championship game between Alabama and Notre Dame.
Last year, he was named the RMAC’s coordinator of football officials.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.