ALBUQUERQUE — Winning over the fans for New Mexico United soccer is as simple as showing up on game day and waving to the crowd.

A league leader in home attendance in the United Soccer League Championship since the club’s inception, the United and its fan base are as bonded as any USL team in the country. Win or lose, the fans will show up en masse.

Winning over the locker room of a team that has been playing together for months, having established an identity long before the arrival of the new guy — that is the true challenge.