ALBUQUERQUE — Winning over the fans for New Mexico United soccer is as simple as showing up on game day and waving to the crowd.
A league leader in home attendance in the United Soccer League Championship since the club’s inception, the United and its fan base are as bonded as any USL team in the country. Win or lose, the fans will show up en masse.
Winning over the locker room of a team that has been playing together for months, having established an identity long before the arrival of the new guy — that is the true challenge.
On Tuesday morning, Eric Quill got to work inside his team’s clubhouse when he met the United players for the first time. Named New Mexico’s head coach a dozen matches into the regular season, the former MLS star said he is wasting no time getting to know what he has to work with.
“It’s unique for everybody, we’re all vulnerable in that situation,” Quill said. “It’s not easy for the players, not easy for myself. We’re coming in with not a lot of time to spare. There’s a good amount of games left but time is of the essence.”
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for New Mexico. Off to a 4-6-2 start, United sits in ninth place in the USL Western Conference standings. For the moment, they’re out of the playoffs and, for some strange reason, haven’t done a great job defending the home turf. That’s one change Quill hopes to make.
He replaces Zach Prince, who stepped down June 3 to become an assistant coach with Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls. Prince joins former United coach Troy Lesesne, New York’s head coach.
Quill is just the third coach in New Mexico history, having played in college at Clemson before a professional career that included more than 170 matches with eight teams. He began his coaching career while still playing, starting as a women’s assistant at the University of Houston before leading North Texas SC to the USL League One title in 2019. He was most recently an assistant coach with the Columbus Crew of the MLS.
A resident of Houston, he said he and his wife, former U.S. National Team member Susan Bush, drove the family to Albuquerque last weekend to get an early start on settling in.
There isn’t much time for that; the United host Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at Isotopes Park, the first of three straight home matches after playing eight of the first 12 on the road.
Quill said he intends to coach like he played — with an attacking mentality. The United is a club he’d kept his eye on for a while, he said, because of the talent on hand and the market the team plays in.
“It’s a club that I’ve admired from afar for years,” he said. “As coaches, you have this sort of wish list of clubs you kind of circle that you’d die to be a part of at a point in your career.”
Quill said his only interaction with the state before his arrival was a recruiting trip he made while coaching at Houston. He said he and his family also had a short trip to Santa Fe.
Looking forward, he said he’d rather have the team for an entire season so he and his assistants could build an identity together.
“This is a really talented group,” Quill said. “We’re not inheriting dysfunction. This is a healthy locker room; it’s a healthy belief in this product. For me, I feel really lucky. Again, would I rather have the whole season? I think everybody would.”