Notes from the North

From the NBA to Santa Fe.

Former UNM basketball star Kenny Thomas — and current TV analyst for the Sacramento Kings — will be at a meet-and-greet at Capitol Ford from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone attending is eligible for a few giveaways, including two signed game jerseys and a pair of signed basketballs.

Fans can pose for photos and get an autograph from Thomas, who led the Lobos to four straight second-round appearances in the NCAA Tournament from 1996-99. UNM won 102 games during that span, climbing into the Top 25 all four years and earning a No. 3 seed in the Big Dance following his sophomore season.

