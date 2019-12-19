University of New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones’ indecent exposure charge was dismissed Tuesday, documents from Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court revealed.
The charge stemmed from an incident in which a woman claimed in a criminal complaint that she witnessed Jones masturbating in his car as she walked by in an on-campus parking structure at UNM in October. The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be re-filed.
Jones was indefinitely suspended from the team after playing in the Lobos’ 23-10 loss Oct. 19 at Wyoming and never rejoined the team. The alleged incident occurred just one day before the game.
Metropolitan Court spokeswoman Camilla Baca told the Associated Press the UNM police officer handling the case indicated that “witnesses in the case were not present in the courtroom” for Tuesday’s trial.
Jones played in five games in 2019, throwing for 500 yards and two touchdowns with seven interceptions. In 2018, Jones saw action in 11 games, throwing for 1,422 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Los Angeles and played one year at Tennessee before transferring to UNM.
The criminal complaint stated that a woman saw a car drive slowly past her several times as she was in the parking structure. As she walked to an exit, the complaint stated, a male subject stopped his vehicle in the driving lanes and said something to her as she walked behind it.
She noticed the window was down, according to the complaint, and asked the driver, whom she later identified as Jones, “Are you good?” Jones said, “No, can you give me 10 seconds,” the complaint stated, and as the woman walked closer, saw Jones masturbating, then walked away.
The complaint identified Jones, but spelled his name “Shiriron Jones.”
