It’s been a groundbreaking season for former Lobos special teamers in the NFL.
Former UNM kicker and current Miami Dolphin Jason Sanders became the first ex-Lobo to catch a pass in an NFL game since Hank Baskett in 2010 when Sanders was the recipient of a trick play touchdown grab against the Eagles.
On Sunday, former Lobos punter Corey Bojorquez became the first ex-UNM player to throw a pass in an NFL game since Stoney Case in 2000 with the Lions.
Bojorquez doubles as the Buffalo Bills’ holder. He was on the field in the final minute of regulation when a play went to video review and Houston holding a 19-16 lead. Buffalo had no timeouts left and was driving for what turned out to be a tying field goal to force overtime, but the special teams unit was on the field just in case the officials didn’t rule the Bills had gained a first down.
Needing to stop the clock to resume the drive, Bojorquez went under center and took a snap to spike the ball with 21 seconds left. Three plays later, Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka kicked a 47-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Bojorquez’s official stat line, 0-for-1 passing for no yards and a passer rating of 39.6. True stuff.
Who needs quarterbacks and receivers when UNM can just send its special teams kickers to the NFL to get things done?
Pat Holmes Sr. continues to find ways to gain the attention of boxing fans in New Mexico.
Holmes, a promoter/trainer in Santa Fe, nabbed Roberto Duran Jr. to headline his Cold War 5 bout at the Marriott Pyramid North in Albuquerque on Feb. 8. The son of Hall of Fame boxer Roberto Duran Sr., the 31-year-old welterweight is 5-1 after defeating Juan Carlos Santana in a Dec. 21 fight in London.
The two met while Holmes was preparing for his Nov. 1 fight card in Albuquerque and they began discussions for a potential fight on his next card. Holmes said he was appreciative that Duran agreed to be the main draw for his next event.
“He could have gone a lot of different ways,” Holmes said. “It’s a pleasure to bring something like this to the fans of New Mexico. He could have picked anywhere. He could have gone to California, he’s an East Coast guy, Texas is a big area for boxing, but this is his first stop in the Southwest. Our fans deserve something like this.”
Holmes said he is negotiating with Luis Luna, a middleweight from Seminole, Texas, who is 2-0, to be Duran’s opponent. He is aiming for a six-fight card, which will also feature Española’s Leanna Martinez and the debut of Santa Fe’s Estevan Segura, a 2018 Capital graduate.
Say goodbye to Sunday home games at Fort Marcy Ballpark during the 2020 Pecos League season.
The Santa Fe Fuego have moved their traditional weekend home series from a Thursday-Sunday format to Wednesday-Saturday. The Fuego will play seven times on Sundays between May and July, all of them on the road.
That’s a first in franchise history for a team that has played almost all of its weekend home series with the final game on Sunday. It’s a tribute to the Fuego being one of the biggest draws since entering the league in 2012.
The regular season starts May 27 with a four-game set against Alpine, a series that starts on a Wednesday. The final game is at home on Saturday, Aug. 1, against Trinidad.
St. Michael’s sophomore Ethan Manske continues to turns heads in the pool. After recording what was then the fastest time in the 500-yard freestyle race at the Bill Hudson Invitational on Dec. 7 (it is still second best), he improved his 100 back stroke time by more than a second with a 57.26-second time at the Horsemen Invite in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center on Saturday.
That was a 1.32-second improvement that improved his time from ninth-best best in the state to fourth.
In fact, there was a lot of movement in that event, with a pair of Los Alamos swimmers recording the top two times of the season at the Lubbock (Texas) Swimming and Diving Invitational on the same day. Ian Jaegers and Ming Lo are 1-2 in that race, as Lo swam a 57.10 mark and Jaegers covered the distance in 53.52.
Remember when The New Mexican’s Hoops preview suggested that several District 2-3A teams could be in the running for the Class 3A girls basketball title? Well, according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings, only one team sits in the top five (Santa Fe Indian School at fourth) and two are in the top 10 (West Las Vegas is 10th).
Defending 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson struggled to a 2-8 start before winning the last two games of the Sandia Prep Invitational over the weekend. The Lady Cardinals, though, still do not have top returning scorer Tessa Ortiz back from an ankle injury that occurred during a scrimmage before the season began. Meanwhile, St. Michael’s is 13th but did finish third at Sandia Prep with a 44-38 win over the host Lady Sundevils to improve to 9-7.
In fact, the Lady Horsemen are one win away from matching last year’s 10-win total, which indicates that the district will be competitive — just maybe not at the level expected when the season started.
The ice is finally safe at Eagle Nest Lake State Park.
The state announced last week that the conditions on the lake are now safe enough for ice fishing. According to the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resource Department’s State Parks Division and the Department of Game and Fish, which jointly manage the lake, measurements show that the ice surpasses the minimal standards for thickness required for fishing.
Visitors can now access the area by foot, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles via the boat ramp.
It’s unclear what Vance Jackson’s living situation is like, but it’s pretty obvious that he needs an extra room — or at least a huge walk-in closet — to keep track of all his shoes.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball player has at least 11 different pairs of shoes this season for the Lobos. It started in the opener against Eastern New Mexico when he wore one yellow shoe and one pink. He wore lime green against CSUN, mustard yellow against Montana, neon orange against Boise State, gray for the game at UTEP and turquoise with orange shoelaces against Green Bay.
It goes on and on, but the one constant is Jackson’s penchant for a new look on a different day.
Whatever he’s doing, it’s working. He averaged just over six points for the first 12 games but has had at least a dozen points in each of the last four. That includes a season-high 25 against San Jose State last week.
Move over Imelda Marcos, you have come competition.
Thirty-five and counting.
The United Soccer League will grow by two more teams in 2020, adding franchises in Miami and San Diego. Plans call for the addition of two more teams in 2021 as Oakland East Bay (Concord, Calif.) and Queensboro (Queens, N.Y.) are scheduled to begin play. Additional teams in Rhode Island; Buffalo, N.Y.,; Chicago and Des Moines, Iowa, will launch in 2022 and beyond.
The league, of course, was bolstered in 2019 by the expansion New Mexico United, the league leader in attendance in its inaugural year.
