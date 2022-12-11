Former UNM basketball star Kenny Thomas — and current TV analyst for the Sacramento Kings — will be at a meet-and-greet at Capitol Ford from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone attending is eligible for a few giveaways, including two signed game jerseys and a pair of signed basketballs.
Fans can pose for photos and get an autograph from Thomas, who led the Lobos to four straight second-round appearances in the NCAA Tournament from 1996-99. UNM won 102 games during that span, climbing into the Top 25 all four years and earning a No. 3 seed in the Big Dance following his sophomore season.
He spent 11 years in the NBA, the last six of which were with Sacramento. He retired following the 2009-10 season, averaging 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in 632 professional games.
The Al Salazar Memorial wrestling tournament was held over the weekend at St. Michael’s. It had plenty of representation on the top step from city wrestlers, as a trio of Santa Fe High grapplers won titles. Two more hailed from Capital and one from Pojoaque Valley.
Capital’s Damian Rodriguez went all the way in the 107-pound bracket, while teammate Santistevan Madrid did the same at 127.
Santa Fe High’s Jeremiah Padilla was the champion at 145. Demons teammates Thomas Martinez (152) and Elias Mendiola (121) won their respective weight classes. Pojoaque Valley’s Adryan Triana was the 172-pound champion.
Los Lunas rolled to the team title with 217.5 points, followed by Moriarty and West Las Vegas. Santa Fe High was a distant third with 123 points.
The Rio Grande Rivalry is alive and well.
For women’s basketball, that is.
While the men’s basketball programs have taken a break from their annual intrastate rivalry, the women wrapped up their home-and-home grudgefest on Sunday in The Pit. New Mexico held on for a 65-64 win to avoid New Mexico State’s attempt at a series sweep.
The Aggies’ Molly Kaiser missed a shot at the buzzer that would have completed a comeback after the Lobos led by 11 points in the second half. NMSU held the Lobos to just 11 points in the fourth quarter as Kaiser scored eight of her team’s 17 points.
The Lobos (6-4) got a team-high 16 points from Shai McGruder. Paula Reus added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, plus a team-high four assists.
The difference between a great snack and one that will leave you wanting a hand sanitizer bath is just a matter of miles.
In a recent study of cleanliness of America’s sports venues, San Francisco’s Chase Center (home of the Golden State Warriors) is by far the cleanest in terms of food. Of the 89 vendors in the arena, only one was found to have high levels of violations.
Across the bay in Oakland is RingCentral Coliseum, home of the A’s. It was named the dirtiest sports venue in the country with 4.2 percent of visitors complaining about its conditions. The venue with the most food violations, however, was Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. It had a 92 percent food safety violation rate. Yuck.
Seven venues had no dirty reviews, including Denver’s Coors Field (Colorado Rockies).