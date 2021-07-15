All those times Paul Weir said he was loyal to New Mexico, he obviously wasn’t joking.
The former head basketball coach at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State was named the athletic director at Eastern New Mexico on Thursday. ENMU is an NCAA Division II school in Portales.
Weir officially starts Monday and will be formally introduced at a news conference in Portales on Wednesday.
“The great state of New Mexico has given me a personal and professional life one can only dream of,” Weir said in a statement. “For the past 14 years I have had the pleasure of serving a two incredible state institutions and I am humbled by being provided the opportunity at a third.”
Weir was fired as UNM’s coach in February, ending a four-year run with the Lobos that saw the 2020-21 team stumble to one of the worst seasons in school history. The Lobos finished 6-16 overall and just 2-15 in the Mountain West, spending the season outside the state’s borders due to public health restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
During his time at UNM, he earned his Ph.D. in educational leadership from New Mexico State. In his two decades of coaching, he has earned master’s degrees at Northwestern State, Iowa and NMSU.
“Dr. Weir brings wide knowledge of New Mexico, athletics, operations, fundraising and community partnerships to his new role at Eastern,” ENMU President Patrice Caldwell said in a statement. “His educational background also makes him uniquely able to inform strategic planning efforts for athletics and for the university.”
ENMU competes in one of Division II’s most competitive leagues, the Lone Star Conference. The school recently opened a new football stadium. The school sponsors 13 NCAA sports and supports a rodeo program that competes at the national level.
“To be able to segue into a key leadership position at the third-largest four-year university in New Mexico could not have come at a more perfect time and place in my life,” Weir said.
He coached UNM to a 92-71 win over ENMU in The Pit to start the 2019-20 season. That year’s team started 15-3 before getting derailed by myriad off-court disciplinary issues that destroyed the team.
Weir never did get UNM’s struggling basketball program back to where it had been under previous coaches. The Lobos have missed the postseason seven straight years and haven’t had a player drafted by an NBA team since Cameron Bairstow went to the Chicago Bulls in 2014.
UNM hired Richard Pitino as Weir’s replacement in March. He inherits a team that returns just six players from Weir’s final team.
Weir’s tenure with the Lobos was marked by declining attendance and multiple off-court distractions that led to high-profile player dismissals and defections. He did lead the team to a pair of 19-win seasons and took the Lobos to the MWC Tournament finals in 2018, his first with the team after leading New Mexico State to the NCAA Tournament and a 28-6 record in 2016-17.
He accepted a $490,000 privately funded buyout to terminate his UNM contract two years early.
Weir declined to comment on his appointment to ENMU until next week’s news conference.
He remained in Albuquerque following his dismissal, serving as an adjunct faculty member at UNM’s Anderson School of Management. He also worked as a radio talk show host and game commentator for high school sports on KQTM-FM (101.7), then served as head coach of the Canadian Junior National Team at this month’s FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.
He led the Canadians to a third-place finish, losing to the United States in the semifinals before beating Serbia, 101-92, for third place on July 11.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.