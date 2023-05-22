New Mexico tight end Jaden Hullaby catches during a Sept. 24 game against LSU in New Orleans. Hullaby, who was reported missing last week by his family, has died, according to a family member. Hullaby was 21.
Former University of New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby, who was reported missing by his family late last week, has died, according to a family member's social media post. Hullaby was 21.
On Monday morning, Texas Tech redshirt freshman Landon Hullaby posted on Twitter a series of photos of himself and Jaden with the caption, “Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King.”
Jaden Hullaby reportedly went missing late last week and was reported missing Sunday. A family member identifying himself as Hullaby’s uncle tweeted over the weekend that the family lost contact with Hullaby on Thursday.
No cause of death has been announced and no details of his disappearance have come to light.
UNM’s football team posted its condolences on its Twitter and Instagram accounts Monday morning. Its Instagram account had previously featured a short hype video of Hullaby shortly after he had signed with UNM.
University of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian issued his own statement Monday.
“It’s such devastating and tragic news to year of Jaden’s passing,” he said. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to spend our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”
A highly touted prep star out of Arlington, Texas, Hullaby came out of Mansfield Timberview High School to attend Texas as a running back in 2020. In two seasons with the Longhorns he saw action in just two games, as a linebacker and defensive back.
He transferred to UNM in 2022, playing as a tight end in eight games last season. He had two catches, including a 38-yard reception against LSU in Death Valley. He also had 13 rushing attempts for 59 yards. He had five carries for 25 yards in a loss to Wyoming last October.
He entered the transfer portal Dec. 9 and had three years of eligibility remaining. He had yet to sign with a school at the time of his death.