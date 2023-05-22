New Mexico LSU Football

New Mexico tight end Jaden Hullaby catches during a Sept. 24 game against LSU in New Orleans. Hullaby, who was reported missing last week by his family, has died, according to a family member. Hullaby was 21.

 Matthew Hinton/Associated Press file photo

Former University of New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby, who was reported missing by his family late last week, has died, according to a family member's social media post. Hullaby was 21.

On Monday morning, Texas Tech redshirt freshman Landon Hullaby posted on Twitter a series of photos of himself and Jaden with the caption, “Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King.”

Jaden Hullaby reportedly went missing late last week and was reported missing Sunday. A family member identifying himself as Hullaby’s uncle tweeted over the weekend that the family lost contact with Hullaby on Thursday.

