You can't buy this kind of publicity.
Well, you can — but it'll cost you.
Northern New Mexico College made the splash hire of 2020 by naming former NBA first-round pick J.R. Giddens as its new women's basketball head coach. Word leaked of the move Tuesday night, with a formal announcement coming Wednesday afternoon.
Giddens takes over an Eagles team that went 7-19 last season and returns the core of that team whenever the next season starts. A NAIA school in Española, Northern has already announced it has postponed all fall sports while hoping for a second-semester start to its men's and women's basketball season.
"It's actually good we're looking at a spring start because J.R. can use those next four months to get used to the business side of things," said NNMC athletic director Ryan Cordova. "By time the season starts he'll be exactly where he needs to be, no doubt."
Before addressing his new gig, Giddens, 35, had a second announcement to make. Speaking from his home in Rio Rancho, he said he was hanging up the sneakers for good.
"This is me making my official retirement from playing basketball," he said. "I'm ready to start my second career, and that's sharing my passion for the game with these young student-athletes. I feel like God put me on this path and even though I won't be playing in any more games, the bittersweet feeling is it's giving me a chance to do something else."
Giddens had a 12-year professional career that took him from the Boston Celtics in 2008 to the New York Knicks in 2010. It kickstarted a meandering international path that included stops in Poland, Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Uruguay and Latin America.
Last year he played in Mexico and the Dominican Republic and was ready to head south of the border once again when Cordova tracked him down. The two had known of one another over the years, but never had a formal relationship until Cordova made the biggest recruiting call of his life within the last week.
"We could have stuck with what we traditionally know and gone after a high school coach, but it's not often you come across a person who was a high school All-American, a college star for two big-time programs and then an NBA player," Cordova said. "I always had an interest in him but, really, I sold him on potential. If you're looking to start a head coaching career this is the place. You can build something here, do it your own way. I think he saw that."
Giddens and "potential" have always been synonymous. He was a McDonald's High School All-American in Oklahoma who played two years at Kansas before transferring to the University of New Mexico. He played his senior year under then-first-year Lobos coach Steve Alford, parlaying it into a first-round draft selection by the Celtics.
Although he has always been known as an offensive machine with the ball in his hands, Giddens said he will lean on lessons learned from Alford and Kansas coach Bill Self — not to mention a few NBA headliners, namely Tom Thibodeau — and preach something else.
"Every good team I've ever played on played good defense," Giddens said. "Every one of those guys beat that into my head. They taught me the value of playing tough D."
Giddens toured the Northern New Mexico campus during his interview process and saw the humble surroundings that the NAIA life can offer. What he also saw was the passion Cordova has for NNMC and the work he has done, without fail, over the years to put the school on the map.
"Humility can be a great thing to start a career because it teaches you patience, but it teaches you a good work ethic and how to market the things you have," Cordova said. "Truth is, we're lucky to have J.R. If he's as good as I think he is, he won't be here in five years. This is just the first step for him and when he looks back, we're all going to be proud of the time he spent with us."
Giddens said he will retain NNMC assistant coach Jocelynn Lackey, a former Eagles player who was on the coaching staff last year. At least 11 players are slated to return from a roster that fielded up to 25 players during the 2019-20 season.
After living the high life and playing the game at its highest level — and making millions of dollars in the process — Giddens said he's eager to step into the modest NAIA life and see what comes next. He knows it means endless hours on a bus during road trips and a recruiting process that never stops.
"I can't say I'd rather be anywhere else," Giddens said. "I can't wait to get this thing going and see where this takes me. This is the plan and now it's up to me to make it work."
