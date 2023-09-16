Former Lobo great Terance Mathis shows his family the plaque presented to him by UNM during Saturday's halftime ceremony in Albuquerque. The receiver will go into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later this, near where he grew up. “It’s full circle, going from where I started to all the things I did here, to my time in the [NFL] and now back with my old friends and family,” Mathis said.
Terance Mathis is honored during Saturday’s game for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The former Lobo great caught 88 passes in 12 games during his senior season in 1989 for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns, even in that slower-paced era.
ALBUQUERQUE — One of the biggest names in the history of Lobo football was back for a visit this weekend.
In a lot of ways, it’s like he never left.
Still looking as if he could run a pass route and juke his way into the end zone the same way he did a generation ago, 56-year-old Terance Mathis was all smiles as he was greeted with a hero’s welcome during an in-game ceremony in his honor during Saturday night’s game at University Stadium.
A Lobo from 1985-89, he will become the second University of New Mexico player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year, joining Brian Urlacher.
“It’s so funny because people congratulate me and say, ‘It’s about time,’ and I say, ‘No, this is the right time,’ ” Mathis says. “If I’d gotten this five or 10 years ago I might not have received it this well.”
Mathis had a chance to address the Lobos team Friday, giving him an opportunity to look into over 100 faces who have the same dream he did when he first pulled on a jersey. He asked them to find their “why” and be honest with themselves about their own reason for playing the game at this level.
He also shared his “why,” which included his lifelong desire to prove everyone wrong for telling him he was too small, too slow and too unprepared for Division I, let alone the NFL.
What’s more, he leaned on the year he spent away from the game when he ran into academic troubles at UNM and sat out the 1988 season. He could have quit, could have headed home to Georgia, could have let the naysayers win.
“My mom wouldn’t let me,” he says with a cheeky smile. “She wouldn’t let me quit. She told me I couldn’t come home.”
He took an off-campus job and, admittedly, didn’t like it. He was unmotivated to do the work, something his boss pointed out time and again.
“I told him my motivation was out there, on the football field,” Mathis says. “I wasn’t motivated to do that job because it wasn’t my ‘why.’ ”
Mathis returned for his senior season in 1989 and was virtually unstoppable. While today’s college game is all about quick-paced passing attacks, the late 80s were more about ball control and balance. Even in the slower-paced, run-heavy era, he caught 88 passes in 12 games that season for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns.
His final catch came in a Nov. 18, 1989, upset of then-No. 23 Fresno State at University Stadium. A photo of him snaring that pass was printed on a giant tarp and hung on the press box facing University Blvd.
“Coming out here, we didn’t win much, but, at the same time, we always put on a show,” he says. “These people here, the fans here — they’ve been gracious to me since I was 18. To come back and share this with them on Alumni Weekend, it’s so special.”
Mathis, of course, parlayed his time at UNM into a 13-year NFL career. His best years came with the Atlanta Falcons where he led the league in receptions in 1994. His time in Atlanta is special. He went to high school in nearby Redan, Ga., and still makes his home in the Peach State.
The induction ceremony for the College Football Hall of Fame will be in December in Atlanta, giving his entire family an opportunity to take part in a ceremony that includes such names as Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, Luke Kuechly, Eric Berry and Troy Vincent.
“It’s full circle, going from where I started to all the things I did here, to my time in the league and now back with my old friends and family,” he said. “I step back out on this field and, yeah, it’s different. But it’s where it all started and coming out here, it feels like game day again.”