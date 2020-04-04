Former University of New Mexico basketball player JJ Caldwell officially entered the NCAA transfer portal last week with hopes of resuming his college career elsewhere. He became the third former Lobo to enter the portal since December, joining guard Dru Drinnon and forward Vance Jackson.
Drinnon has still not signed with a team but Jackson will play next season at Arkansas as a graduate transfer. Both Caldwell and Drinnon would have to sit out a full year before seeing the court again, although each could be eligible as early as January.
A 6-foot-1 point guard from Houston, Caldwell signed with Texas A&M out of high school but was summarily kicked off the team for alleged drug use and repeated violations of team rules after appearing in 16 games. He attempted to turn pro but instead transferred to UNM after sitting out the 2018-19 season. He was New Mexico’s starting point guard in all 13 games in which he appeared before getting suspended Dec. 22.
He was leading the Mountain West Conference in assists at the time he was disciplined by UNM, averaging 5.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Although no reason was given for his suspension, a police report detailed an altercation with an ex-girlfriend that led an investigation into domestic battery.
He never played again for UNM. Caldwell filed a lawsuit against UNM seeking his reinstatement and undisclosed financial considerations, but was never allowed back onto the team.
