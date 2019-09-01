It’s onto the next adventure for one of Northern New Mexico’s all-time greats.
Former West Las Vegas star basketball player Vera Jo Bustos took to social media on Sunday to announce she has left her post on the University of New Mexico women’s basketball coaching staff to pursue her private business venture with VJ’s Elite LLC and Mentality Solutions. She is also rejoining PGC Basketball in administration.
Bustos followed her historic run at West Las Vegas with a stellar college career at Adams State where she was a Division II All-America honorable mention and is currently the career scoring leader at West Las Vegas and Adams State. She was inducted into the ASC hall of fame last fall.
She played professionally in Greece, then started her coaching career with two years as an assistant at Western State. She joined UNM’s staff under former head coach Yvonne Sanchez and remained with the Lobos when Mike Bradbury took over. She was the team’s director of operations.
• • •
For anyone who showed up to the University of New Mexico North Golf Course wondering where the huge parade of runners went, just travel 24 miles northwest to find your reason.
The Rio Rancho Cleveland Invitational siphoned off many schools that traditionally start the season at UNM — specifically Albuquerque schools as well as Pojoaque Valley and Santa Fe High. In all, 22 schools attended the race, depriving many cross-country fans a sneak peak at the age-old question “Who’s better: Albuquerque Academy or Los Alamos?”
While Los Alamos dominated the boys and girls division at UNM, Academy took first on the boys side and the girls finished behind the host Storm, one of the top teams in the state regardless of class.
As far as the North representatives, Pojoaque had the best finishers out of the group. Junior Santiago Romero took 40th in the varsity boys race, while senior Mia Vigil was 43rd in the girls division. Santa Fe High senior Maya Holder had the best finish for the program with a 64th in the girls race, while junior Jesus Perez was 67th.
• • •
The Pecos League season may have ended several weeks ago, but the news out of the league just keeps on coming.
It was announced that Ruidoso will have a team again next season, now that the city is installing lights at White Mountain Park, the former home of the twice-disbanded Osos. The Osos debuted in the league in 2011 and returned in 2018 as a traveling team.
Their return means the league will have to either realign its divisions or simply expand or contract by one more team before the 2020 season to maintain balance within what had been a six-team Mountain Division.
Not to be outdone, the team out of Wasco, Calif., went from plural to singular. Known as the Reserves last season, the team is henceforth called the Reserve. According to the league, the club was named after a duck reserve near town and the switch officially recognizes it.
The team’s skipper is none other than Bill Moore, Santa Fe’s manager when the Fuego first entered the league.
“Reserves is not a good name for a baseball team when you are losing,” he said. “Reserve is much better. I want to be known as the Reserve from this point forward.”
OK, Bill, let the winning ways commence.
• • •
It was a long Saturday for the St. Michael’s boys soccer team.
The Horsemen played two matches to finish their tour at the Taos Tournament, and they went 1-1 on the day. Kirtland Central handed St. Michael’s a 4-1 loss in the morning, but Saturday night had a much better ending with a 9-2 win over Pojoaque Valley at Eco Park under the lights.
Berkeley Reynolds continued his strong play to start the year, as he had three goals and three assists against the Elks. Wesley Graham had a hat trick as well and an assist in the evening match.
Overall, the host Tigers and Kirtland Central walked away from the tournament undefeated, as both went 3-0.
St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson, the Class 1A/3A runner-up last season, both went 2-1 in the eight-team tournament.
• • •
Congratulations to Brad Lardon, the director of golf at The Club at Las Campanas, for earning the Sun Country Section PGA Professional of the Year award for 2019. It has been quite the year for Lardon, who also played in the Senior U.S. Open in June at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind.
• • •
You have a voice, sort of.
The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame is conducting a public vote for its newest induction class, which will enter the hall in 2020. You can cast your ballot through the end of September at the organization’s website, www.nmshof.com/inductee-candidates.
The person receiving the most votes doesn’t assure induction, but it does get that person into a pool of finalists. Those finalists must get a minimum of 75 percent of the NMSHOF committee’s votes to enter the hall.
There’s a list of 90 candidates, some of whom may make you wonder why they aren’t already in the hall. A sampling: Holly Holm, Ty Murray, Danny Romero and Jackson-Wink co-founders Greg Jackson and Michael Winkeljohn.
Then there’s candidates familiar to our area, like former prep and college hoops coach Cindy Roybal, former New Mexico Highlands football coach John Levra, Highlands baseball coach Jim Marshall, former St. Michael’s 7-footer Nick “The Stick” Pino, golfing icon Gene Torres, Las Vegas Robertson tennis guru Leroy Fulgenzi, and ageless arm Rodney Tafoya.
Toss in familiar names like Alan Branch (NFL defensive lineman), A.J. Bramlett (Arizona hoops), Brendan Donnelly (MLB relief pitcher), Dana Altman (college hoops coach at Oregon), Diego Sanchez (MMA), Gary Skidmore (bowling), Jack Nixon (NMSU play-by-play) and Jeff Siembieda (media and New Mexico Bowl director).
• • •
Not to be forgotten in a successful week for the Academy for Technology and the Classics cross-country team was head coach Tim Host competing in the fun run prior to the high school races at the UNM Invite on Saturday morning. Host took third on the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 56 seconds.
To put that into context, his time was the second best for the program — only Gonzalo Reyes was better on the course with a 17:49.
Host said it was just the second time a runner he coached had a better time than him when he ran the same course as his team. The other time came when he was head coach at Navajo Pine, when Ryan Nez did that. Nez ended up running at Western New Mexico University.
• • •
Shameless plug here, but keep an eye out later in the week when you’ll find in this newspaper a story about Santa Fe’s Carol Davenport.
The 68-year-old California transplant will compete in the 70.3 Ironman World Championship on Saturday in Nice, France. She qualified by winning her age division in a race last December. She’s headed across the pond on Monday to spend the rest of the week acclimating herself to the conditions.
For now, all we’ll say is this: Davenport has overcome a lot to get to this point. Like anyone who has mounted a bike and taken to the narrow roads around here, she literally puts her life on the line nearly every time she trains.
Keep an eye out for her story.