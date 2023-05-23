031022 jw sfis tourn6.jpg

Santa Fe Indian School coach Teri Morrison celebrates March 10 with the team after the Lady Braves' Class 3A state tournament semifinal win over Tohatchi in The Pit. Morrison is the new girls basketball coach at Albuquerque High.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Green and white is a good fit for Teri Morrison.

For the past five years, Morrison wore the maroon and gold of Santa Fe Indian School as an assistant coach, then the head girls basketball coach of the Lady Braves. On Monday, Morrison opted for a more familiar color when she was announced as the new girls coach at Class 5A Albuquerque High.

Morrison replaces Janai Campos, who compiled a 45-10 record and a pair of District 5-5A titles in two seasons with the Lady Bulldogs. Albuquerque High went 25-3 in the 2022-23 season, losing to Albuquerque Sandia in the opening round of the 5A state tournament.

