Santa Fe Indian School coach Teri Morrison celebrates March 10 with the team after the Lady Braves' Class 3A state tournament semifinal win over Tohatchi in The Pit. Morrison is the new girls basketball coach at Albuquerque High.
For the past five years, Morrison wore the maroon and gold of Santa Fe Indian School as an assistant coach, then the head girls basketball coach of the Lady Braves. On Monday, Morrison opted for a more familiar color when she was announced as the new girls coach at Class 5A Albuquerque High.
Morrison replaces Janai Campos, who compiled a 45-10 record and a pair of District 5-5A titles in two seasons with the Lady Bulldogs. Albuquerque High went 25-3 in the 2022-23 season, losing to Albuquerque Sandia in the opening round of the 5A state tournament.
Morrison said she wore Albuquerque High's colors at her first job while in Texas and her last — a nine-year stint at Southlake Carroll, where she won more than 200 games and reached the playoffs seven times during her tenure.
"I love those colors," Morrison said. "I have no idea what cranks that motor for me."
It's a move up to the state's highest classification after she spent the last five years at SFIS. She was the varsity assistant under Patricia Chavez from 2018-22 and then took over the program this past season, leading the Lady Braves to a 23-8 record and a runner-up finish in 3A. That marked the third time SFIS finished second at the state tournament in the past five seasons, although the program did not participate in the 2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school opened the job for applications in April, and Morrison declined to reapply. Morrison said she was impressed by the professionalism she saw from administrators and staff. She also has a common thread with Albuquerque High's head boys coach Leroy Barela, who coached at Las Vegas Robertson from 2015-18 before resigning.
"What a nice guy," Morrison said of Barela. "And he loves girls basketball because his daughter [Maria] was such a great player."
Morrison said she reached out to several coaches about the Lady Bulldogs job and came away impressed with the talent with the program. She pointed out that 12 players of what she believes will be a part of the varsity program are playing club ball this spring.
Even though Albuquerque High lost five seniors, including leading scorers Leilani Love and Ariana Sanchez, the program has an interesting mix of rising seniors and sophomores returning. Morrison added having a consistent summer program is extremely helpful in a team's development, especially at the 5A level.
That was a struggle at SFIS, a boarding school that is usually very quiet during the summer. Morrison said the players at SFIS did workouts and worked on their skills individually during the summer, but a lot of times, the team never fully practiced until the season began in November.
"In some of my previous adventures in the summer, we didn't see the kids," Morrison said. "Within this school district, we can open the gym and have them out there three days a week for practice. That fits my comfort zone."
Morrison said she is still working on filling her coaching staff, but hopes to have those positions filled by the time summer camps begin in earnest to start June.
Pojoaque nears hire: Pojoaque Valley could have a hire for girls basketball as soon as Wednesday, but hopefully by the end of the week, said Elks athletic director Mark Mutz. The job opened in April when the Pojoaque Valley School District opened up its boys and girls basketball coaching jobs.
It hired former Northern New Mexico College head coach Ryan Cordova last week to take over the boys squad.