ALBUQUERQUE — With a handful of fans and athletes meandering toward the parking lot and a ride back home, a small group of friends and family members gathered around the edge of Albuquerque Academy’s track and posed for photos.
Two of them in particular stood out.
Standing shoulder to shoulder wearing uniforms that seemed oddly out of place were Isaiah Velasquez and Chris Humetewa. The pair smiled and exchanged a few private words, Humetewa cupping the blue championship trophy under one arm after helping Cleveland’s boys win the Class 5A title at Saturday’s state cross-country meet at Richard Harper Memorial Field.
Both were students at Santa Fe Indian School but each, due to an eligibility ruling approved by the New Mexico Activities Association during the height of the pandemic, have been cleared to compete for schools not their own during the abbreviated 2020-21 athletic calendar.
Velasquez now wears the colors of Santa Fe High while Humetewa dons the electric blue, silver and white for Cleveland.
“It’s been kind of weird wearing this uniform,” Velasquez said, rubbing a palm down the front of his navy blue Demons running kit. “Maybe I’ll ask coach if I can keep it.”
Velasquez finished 13th in Saturday’s race. He squeezed his way through the pack to finish in 16 minutes, 39 seconds. He was one of two Demons in the race, nine spots ahead of Tanner Black’s 21st-place finish.
Humetewa finished sixth, crossing the finish line a fraction of a second below the 16-minute mark and earning a medal for his top-10 result. His effort helped the Storm edge crosstown rival Rio Rancho for their fourth straight team state championship, their sixth in the last decade.
Humetewa said he knew some of Cleveland’s runners from offseason workouts before he joined the Storm. He had grown up in the area, forging at least casual relationships with a few members of the team.
“At first I was the new kid, the one who really didn’t know anyone here,” he said. “I admit there was some of that, ‘Why am I here,’ going on at first, but as I met more of these boys, they became more of like my brothers. We developed the same bond I had with my brothers we had up at Santa Fe Indian School, but these boys have become my best friends now.”
Velasquez had the same feelings. He trained most of the summer and fall with the intent of competing for SFIS, but once the state shut down prep sports in the fall, he said he didn’t do much of anything for about two months prior to the holidays.
“The thought of not competing at all crossed my mind a lot,” Velasquez said. “It wasn’t the same without school and something to work for, so I admit I felt like just giving up.”
He said he was inspired, to a degree, when Humetewa joined Cleveland’s program when the NMAA cleared SFIS students to compete for the public school nearest their home address.
“Seeing Chris get out there again and hearing about the other guys not being able to run because their schools not having teams, that made me think about the chance I had to run in Santa Fe so I decided to do it,” Velasquez said.
At least two other SFIS runners were zoned for Bernalillo’s cross-country team, but that school didn’t field a program when sports resumed in late February. Same, too, for a pair of SFIS students zoned for Capital and Pojoaque Valley.
Velasquez said it was a collaboration between Santa Fe High coach Peter Graham and SFIS coach Joe Calabaza that got him to make the transition from the Braves’ garnet and gold and the Demons’ navy blue and gold.
“It was weird to run with a new team but it turned out to be a great environment to make new friends, work with a new coach,” Velasquez said. “I’m glad I had chance to because I know some of my other teammates didn’t. I’m just happy to be here and run.”
As for the step up in competition, both runners said it would have been interesting to see how SFIS would have stacked up had the Braves been allowed to run together.
“The level of competition in 5A is much greater than what we’re used to seeing, so me being a part of a championship team at this level makes me so excited about the accomplishment,” Humetewa said. “Yeah, I would have loved to have seen what my brothers at Santa Fe Indian would have done this weekend. We had something special but, you know, the way it turned out for my man Zay and I was pretty special, too.”
