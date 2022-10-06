Basketball and Daveed Cohen were always going to remain tied to one another in some way.
Whether it was playing the sport growing up, or being a part of a pair of state championship teams while at St. Michael’s or even choosing his college, basketball always had a role in his life.
Heck, his best friend was the manager for the University of Arizona men’s basketball program, their alma mater.
“I was obsessed with it, right?” Cohen said during a phone interview last week from his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.
So, it shouldn’t be any surprise that the 34-year-old found a way to turn the sport he loves into a job that scratches that itch. For the past three years, Cohen has been a professional basketball agent, working with Young Money APAA Sports. He’s already earned the title of vice president of basketball operations/partnerships for the agency.
Not too bad for a man who was better known by many who watched Horsemen basketball by “David” Cohen. It was the name his birth parents, who hail from Brazil, used to ensure his departure to the United States when he was adopted as a child.
“My adopted dad’s name is David, so they picked it to spell that way to get me out,” Cohen said. “I’ve gone back to my true name. It was only pronounced correctly at [St. Michael’s] home games, so I had enough.”
But Cohen has never had enough of challenging himself.
A four-year letterman, Cohen was a three-year starter at St. Michael’s while cycling through three coaches during his time — Matt Pribble, Ron Mayberry and Ron Geyer. He was on the 2002-03 team that won the second of consecutive state titles under Pribble. In 2005-06, Cohen capped his career with a 3A title in Geyer’s first year and a first-team All-State honor, to boot.
From there, he went from one basketball factory to another — the U of A, because of legendary head coach Lute Olson. He also had the fortune of making friends with some of the Wildcat players, as a wet-behind-his-ears freshman in the fall of 2006.
“They were actually in my same dorm, which happened to be in the athlete dorms,” Cohen said.
“Don’t know how that ended up.”
Cohen worked in the athletic ticket office and earned a marketing degree in four years. But perhaps the more fortuitous event that happened to him came in the form of a marketing internship with Impact Basketball Academy in Las Vegas, Nev. It opened his eyes to a world of possibilities.
“It was — and it still really is — kind of the No. 1 hub where guys go train,” Cohen said. “You have NBA guys, veterans, who come back and train there. So, guys like Kevin Durant, Chauncey Billups, Al Harrington, all those kind of guys who have been in the league for years would come back and train.”
After a yearlong internship, Cohen set to make his mark in the business world. He began working for Yelp.com when it was just a startup company. “I was one of the first employees at the company,” Cohen said. He spent almost a decade with Yelp, helping it grow into a crowdsource review behemoth.
He could have continued with the company and been well-off for the rest of his career, but something kept pounding away at his heart. Turns out, it was basketball, dribbling its way back into his life.
In 2018, Cohen decided he wanted to be an agent, and took the NBA’s agent certification test. He spent a year studying for the test, which he said between 40-50 percent of prospective agents pass on the first try, and aced it.
Being certified is one thing; becoming an agent is another. Cohen said his next task was to find an agency where he could learn the ropes. He cold-called agencies left and right before happening upon Young Money APAA Sports. The agency was founded by Adie Von Gontard, the great grandson of Adolphus Busch, of Anheuser-Busch fame, and its team includes Grammy Award-winning artist Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter.
Cohen started on the marketing side, but he was given a lot of access by Von Gontard to learn the ins and outs of the agency world.
“It’s kind of like going to like an MBA program,” Cohen said. “It’s just getting kind of a vision of what that is, being an NBA agent. Without him, none of this would have been possible.”
It didn’t take long for Cohen to make a splash. His first client was Western Kentucky forward Charles Bassey, who ended up being a second-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA draft.
Cohen said the odds of that happening are pretty staggering.
“There’s over 800 certified NBA agents, and only 450 guys on the active roster,” Cohen said.
Cohen said he believes his basketball background has helped him make connections with prospective professionals. Having learned a variety of offenses and defenses growing up, Cohen said he was fascinated by them. He said understanding terminology and concepts can be a boon when talking with general managers, scouts and coaches.
“That’s certainly helpful when you’re talking to an executive about workouts during the pre-draft process that your guy just went through,” Cohen said. “Being able to have that knowledge and understanding of the game is certainly crucial.”
But the NBA is just one part of his new job. With college sports entering the world of name, image and likeness deals for players, Cohen and his agency has started to delve into that over the past three months. It’s a different language, especially as social media becomes an important tool for those athletes.
Cohen said it’s not as simple as finding athletes with the most followers. It’s about finding a brand that fits — both on large and small scales — for those athletes.
“If I’m an athlete at, you know, the University of Texas and I was a four- or five-star recruit, the opportunities are there because I’m at an enormous school that has a ton of awareness and visibility towards it and all these brands realize that,” Cohen said. “And then there’s the local strategy where, you know, we’re partnering these kids up with local businesses in that community — at my local bike shop in Austin, for example, or my local bike shop here in Phoenix.
“So how do you put together those local partnerships to help that awareness for local businesses and put deals together for the athlete, of course?”
Those are the dilemmas Cohen is facing, but he loves it.
All of this is thanks to his passion for basketball.
After all these years, they’re an inseparable pair.