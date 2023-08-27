Chase Ealey continues to dominate the shot put world.
The 2012 Los Alamos graduate defended her shot put crown Saturday at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Ealey won the event with a throw of 20.43 meters on her fifth try. She bested Canada’s Sarah Mitton, who won the silver medal in 2008.
Ealey won the title in 2022 at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore., and came into the track and field meet as the top-ranked shot-putter.
“It’s even more satisfying than last year because this year I’ve struggled to get my technique sorted and get everything right,” Ealey said. “So, for it to come together at the right time is perfect.”
Ealey was a talented athlete at Los Alamos, competing in volleyball, basketball and track for the Lady Hilltoppers. But she was at her best in the spring sport. She was a three-time winner of the Class 4A 100 meters, a two-time shot put champion as well as winning the javelin as a junior and being a part of two state champion 400-relay teams.
In 2012, she had the fastest time of all female runners in the 100, clocking in at 12.35 seconds, and helped the Lady Hilltoppers to the 4A state record in the 400 relay.
• • •
The most impressive start of the prep football season — the Northern New Mexico version, that is — goes to Los Alamos. The Hilltoppers have posted shutouts in each of their first two games and embark on a two-game swing of Santa Fe schools with the look and feel of a solid top-10 team in Class 5A.
Last weekend’s win over Taos was a weather-delayed 40-0 shutout at Sullivan Field, a game played 24 hours after numerous lightning strikes forced a Friday night game to be pushed to Saturday.
That postponement provided yet another example of the strain put on referees. The same five-man crew that worked the St. Michael’s-Capital game Saturday afternoon was assigned to the game in Los Alamos. It was made even worse when a lightning delay during the Horsemen-Jaguars game kept that contest going until around 4:15 p.m.
The game in Los Alamos started at 7 p.m., giving the crew just enough time to clean up, grab some food and drive to the Hill for Round 2.
• • •
The best new uniform award (if there were such a thing) has to go to Capital, which has finally ditched the aesthetically pleasing white jersey with silver numbers for a more traditional look of white with black numbers and teal outline.
Anyone who has watched the Jaguars play in the old kits will tell you it was never easy to identify one player from another while sitting in the stands — or on film, for that matter.
The digits were almost the same shade as the white that surrounded them.
A recent rule change by the NFHS mandates that jerseys have a heavier contrast. Enter the new look, which Capital has aided with helmets that have the player’s number (in black outlined in teal) on the left side as well as the back.
• • •
New Mexico State’s season opener against UMass didn’t go quite as expected, but it’s certainly no reason to panic if you’re an Aggies fan.
NMSU’s 41-30 loss at Aggie Memorial Stadium before a national television audience on ESPN on Saturday night was filled with turnovers and miscues, not to mention more than half a stadium’s worth of empty seats following last season’s run to a bowl victory.
Things can turn around despite the early returns. Last season is a prime example, as the Aggies lost their first four games and were 1-5 before an ugly win over UNM kick-started a remarkable rally in the last two months of the schedule.
The Aggies will likely be favored in three of their next four games. They’ll also get more opportunities to play on national TV with three games on CBS Sports Network and the Oct. 18 game at UTEP on ESPN2.
• • •
A Santa Fe Fall High School Girls Basketball League is scheduled to begin at the end of September at Santa Fe High and is open to teams.
The league will have nine games over three Saturdays (Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21). The cost is $300; schools can contact Joshua Kerns at 505-450-6405 or email joshua@ziasportsacademy.com.