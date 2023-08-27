Chase Ealey continues to dominate the shot put world.

The 2012 Los Alamos graduate defended her shot put crown Saturday at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Ealey won the event with a throw of 20.43 meters on her fifth try. She bested Canada’s Sarah Mitton, who won the silver medal in 2008.

Ealey won the title in 2022 at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore., and came into the track and field meet as the top-ranked shot-putter.

Recommended for you