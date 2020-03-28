Alex Kirk is closer to the origin of COVID-19 than most of the world, but he still feels safe living in Tokyo.
There are times when Kirk looks upon the sprawling city and it seems like life hasn’t changed much. People walk the streets. The subway trains still run. Yes, many people wear masks, but it’s not that much different from when the 7-foot-tall Los Alamos and University of New Mexico graduate started playing basketball for Alvark Toyota in 2017.
“The people are so kind, and it’s unbelievably clean here,” Kirk said during a phone interview Wednesday morning. “That’s why I do feel so safe during the coronavirus right now here. Everybody takes care of themselves here. I’m outside right now, and there is no trash on the ground. It’s just a really clean place. … They live a really clean life.”
Many residents are not working and schools are closed for at least another couple of weeks. Kirk’s career was in limbo as the Japanese B.League halted play in response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the B.League canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season after Tokyo reported a spike in cases — 63, to bring the total to 363.
The city asked residents to stay at home in response to the increase.
“The big thing is to just be smart at this point,” Kirk said. “Over here, it’s about the train system. So, don’t get on the train during the busy times, wear a face mask to protect yourself and protect yourself from others. Constantly washing your hands, we’ve had a lot of talks about that.”
While the virus has dominated the news and life in Tokyo — as well as the rest of the world — what can’t be lost is that Kirk found a second home. He led the club to the 2017-18 B.League championship and was named the finals MVP. This season, he was averaging 18.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game as Avlark compiled an East-area leading 32-9 record. Kirk was 10th in the league in scoring and ninth in rebounding
Kirk has become a fan favorite. He was greeted by well-wishers at the airport when he flew to Tokyo last spring and he is learning to speak Japanese. He has played in Italy, Turkey and China as well as for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the Canton Charge in the G League. Kirk said he has gained an appreciation for the experiences playing basketball has offered him.
He still gets texts from people from Pistoia in Italy who want him to come back after playing there in 2015-16, and he considers the season playing in the EuroLeague in Turkey as one of his best times.
“I’ve played on every level,” Kirk said. “Yeah, I didn’t exactly get to enjoy my time in the NBA, but I got to score a basket. I played in the EuroLeague, and now I’m here, studying and learning Japanese and just enjoying the culture here. Just to be from a small town in Northern New Mexico, yeah, it’s a wild story.”
And it’s one that Kirk doesn’t plan on ending any time soon. He said he’s making good money, enough to buy a couple of houses in Albuquerque — including one for his dad, former Los Alamos head coach Alan Kirk, and his mother.
Alex Kirk jokes that he reminds his dad all the time about who pays the rent, which was a familiar refrain he heard as a kid. Alex is also engaged to Rachael Adams, an Olympic volleyball medalist from the University of Texas who was trying out for the U.S. Olympic team for the Tokyo Games as officials postponed the Summer Games until 2021.
That also could put a dent in the couple’s wedding plans, as they scheduled their nuptials for June in Mexico.
“That’s one part of the plan that we didn’t expect,” Kirk said. “I think we’re both flexible human beings, and we’ll figure it out. And I know we have great support systems with our families, so no worries there.”
Adams, too, is dealing with a similar crisis in Anaheim, Calif. She is training with the U.S. squad and the state has issued a shelter-in-place order. Kirk said he feels both of them are in good hands with their respective organizations if one of them got sick. Kirk said every time the team went to the gym for practice, players’ temperatures were taken and they had to answer surveys about how they were feeling.
“It is a bit scary because you never know,” Kirk said. “I don’t have any of the symptoms. … It’s a bit of a grind, but we have to think big picture here. This thing isn’t going to be gone until it’s completely gone.”
If and when the coronavirus stops severely impacting the world, Kirk can go back to doing what he does best — playing basketball, wherever that might be.
