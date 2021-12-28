Bill Moore, who managed the Santa Fe Fuego from its inception in 2012 through the end of the regular season in 2015, died Tuesday, according the Pecos League website.
Moore, 76, is the winningest skipper in team history and led the Fuego to the 2014 league championship for the team's only title.
He led Santa Fe to a second straight playoff appearance in 2015 but abruptly resigned his post with just two games remaining in the regular season. The Fuego reached the championship series under an interim skipper, losing to Roswell. The team has not been to the playoffs since.
Moore also managed Pecos League clubs Garden City, Bakersfield, Tucson and Wasco. In eight years in the league he took four organizations to the playoffs and retired with a 274-233 record. His only sub-.500 seasons were his first, with the Fuego in 2012 (23-47), and last, with Wasco in 2019 (19-43). Those other six seasons he had a .619 winning percentage.
Moore was coaxed out of retirement just before the 2020 season when he agreed to manage the Pecos League’s Martinez Sturgeon. He never actually skippered a game with the Bay Area team because the pandemic forced the league to shut down just weeks later.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.