Former Fighting Irish coach Davie says ‘nothing like it’ running onto Notre Dame’s field

After he led his Lobos through a two-hour practice the week before the team’s season opener, University of New Mexico football head coach Bob Davie stopped outside the Tow Diehm Athletic Facility to answer a few questions about his former stomping grounds.
A man of known for his detail-oriented reverence for the past, there are few things he loves more than strolling down memory lane and sharing fireside chats from days gone by.
Specifically, what could his Lobos expect when it’s time to run onto the field of historic Notre Dame Stadium and a nationally televised contest against the school known for Touchdown Jesus, Rudy, Knute Rockne and the Gipper? UNM visits the seventh-ranked Fighting Irish in a once-in-a-lifetime trip for New Mexico’s flagship football school on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
“It’s an experience,” Davie said, a toothy smile creeping across his face as offered a gentle shoulder shrug. “I’ve been involved with some of the great college football traditions either as a coach or a visitor and there’s nothing like it. Nothing like it.”
Gold helmets shining in the sun? For the home team, you betcha.
The Irish have used the same tunnel outside the north end zone since the day the stadium was built 88 years ago. Every single player who donned a Notre Dame uniform has entered and exited the field using that exact same tunnel.
It’s the stuff of lore, of legend.
“I was there for a game against Northwestern when my kids were just 5 and 7,” said Santa Fe’s Joe Butler, a Notre Dame graduate. “We had seats in the end zone near the ramp, and it got so loud when those players came out that [daughter] Jessica started to cry. That’s how loud it gets, loud enough to make kids cry. It’s so noisy you can’t even talk.”
But — there’s always a but, right? — the Lobos will come onto the field using a different entrance. In 2017, an extensive stadium renovation added a comically narrow walkway two sections away from the one the Irish use.
To call it a tunnel would be an insult to tunnels everywhere. Barely wide enough to fit two players at a time, it’s not much more than a crack between sections in the northeast corner of the stadium. Once it disappears under the grandstand, it slopes upward through an equally narrow concrete stairwell.
It prevents visiting teams from charging out of the locker room en masse, and it gives the notoriously polite but boisterous Notre Dame fans a chance to practically greet visitors one at a time.
“I’ve been to a couple of games, and for the big ones, like USC, it’s crazy,” said Santa Fe High football coach Andrew Martinez, a devoted Irish fan who makes the trek to South Bend as often as he can. “I think people here, if all you did was go to Lobo or [New Mexico State] games, you’d never really understand what a game there is like. It’s hard to describe.”
Game days are a spectacle of tradition, sure. But the show really begins the day before when the school’s Band of the Fighting Irish (yes, that’s actually the name for the pep band) gets things going at about noon on the Fridays of game week. They march through campus, picking up students Pied Piper style on the way to the Convocation Center for a massive pep rally.
Considering this weekend is Notre Dame’s home opener, expect it to be amped up more than usual.
“One of the great things about that campus is 95 percent of the students live in the residences, so just about every kid that lives there follows along,” Butler said. “The tailgates, the people walking around in every direction wearing ND gear; the entire campus just comes alive for two days all because of football.”
Davie was at Notre Dame from 1994-2001, the first three years as Lou Holtz’s defensive coordinator and the last five as the head coach. When UNM announced four years ago it had a signed a contract to play the Irish, it was immediately billed as Davie’s unofficial homecoming.
That won’t happen, much to his chagrin. He announced he will not attend the game due to health issues after he collapsed after the Lobos season opener Aug. 31.
Notre Dame will pay UNM $1.1 million for Saturday’s game. It’s one of several so-called body bag games the Lobos will play over the next several years. Next year, they’ll visit Mississippi State and USC in consecutive weeks. In 2021, it’s a trip to Texas A&M. The following year it’s LSU, then another trip to Texas A&M in 2023. UCLA is on the schedule in 2025.
As much as he loves Notre Dame history, as much as he admits his identity is carved by his time in South Bend, Davie knows this trip is more than just a game. It’s an experience to be cherished by everyone from UNM.
“If you’re going to go play these games, you play them in unique venues that your players and your players’ families and your coaches and your fans have a chance to experience something different,” he said. “And certainly South Bend, Ind., [Notre Dame’s] first home game of the year will be a unique experience.”