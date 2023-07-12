The parents of a former student-athlete at Española Valley High School have filed a lawsuit against the school district and its boys basketball coaches alleging their son was treated unfairly and assaulted by an assistant coach during a summer game in 2022.
That player, Luke Archuleta, was eventually cut from the Sundevils’ boys basketball program and has since transferred to Los Alamos.
The civil complaint, which seeks unspecified damages and accountability from the defendants, was filed June 26 in First Judicial District Court. It alleges Archuleta, then a 16-year-old junior, was cursed at and “forcefully poked in the head” on the sidelines by Sundevils assistant coach Filiberto Dominguez during a summer league game in Santa Fe.
Dominguez had been named an assistant coach when Joey Trujillo was hired as head coach earlier in 2022 but, according to the complaint, Dominguez had not yet been cleared by the school district to be with the team and should not have been allowed to interact with the players.
Archuleta is described in the complaint as being a “star student and athlete,” who received good grades and was seeking appointment to the U.S. Military Academy. Following a series of incidents involving his experience with the basketball coaches, he has — according to his family’s attorney, Ramon Soto — regressed.
“As the lawsuit alleges and, you know, we have evidence of such is that Luke still suffers from anxiety, panic attacks, depression,” Soto said. “He’s still going to therapy.”
Soto added, the family’s doctor has told them this will be a, “long lasting thing,” he said.
When reached for comment Wednesday, Española Public Schools Superintendent Holly Martinez declined to comment, saying it is a “student matter.”
Much of the case centers around a 2022 team camp in Santa Fe where Dominguez is accused of singling Archuleta out during games. A varsity athlete the previous year under a different coaching staff, the complaint said Archuleta was shouted and cursed at during a break in one game and removed from another after taking a bad shot.
A short time later, according to the complaint, that’s when Dominguez allegedly poked Archuleta in the head when discussing the team’s poor play. The complaint claims one of Archuleta’s teammates witnessed the interaction and insinuated that Archuleta was getting bullied by his coach.
“Damn, bro,” that unidentified player is quoted in the complaint, “[Dominguez] just little bro’d you.”
The matter was independently investigated by the school and Archuleta told those questioning him that he feared Dominguez “would come back to hit him because he was enraged,” according to the complaint.
Trujillo assumed control of the team later that month and Archuleta was demoted from the starting rotation. His playing time continued to diminish and he was, at one point, thrown out of practice for arguing with a teammate.
Both Trujillo and Dominguez remain employed as Sundevils coaches, Martinez confirmed.
The lawsuit said the family registered complaints to Trujillo and school authorities after the Santa Fe camp, and Archuleta began his junior year attending the school’s basketball class offered to returning players.
In November, he went through the program’s annual tryouts and was cut.
The family is accusing Trujillo and Dominguez of retaliating against Archuleta, necessitating his transfer to Los Alamos. He was granted a hardship waiver from the New Mexico Activities Association based on documented medical conditions stemming from his summer 2022 engagement with Dominguez.
“What the parents of Luke want is more accountability from the school district, more accountability to the staff that they hire and to provide proper procedures for students when they are given an unfavorable decision against them, things like that,” Soto said. “That did not happen in this case.”
Soto said there is no timetable for civil cases and the process could take months or years. That, he said, is not an issue for the family since their end goal is accountability for those mentioned in the complaint.
A varsity athlete in football and basketball while at Española Valley, Archuleta will remain at Los Alamos for his senior year, Soto said. He was listed as a tight end and linebacker on the Sundevils’ varsity football roster last fall, finishing second on the team in total tackles with 35. He also had three sacks and a fumble recovery.
He played regularly for the Sundevils’ basketball team his sophomore season.
“The person that made contact with Luke, that battered Luke, we want accountability for him, of course, but we want accountability from all the defendants,” Soto said. “Everyone is just as culpable in this whole situation.”