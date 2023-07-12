The parents of a former student-athlete at Española Valley High School have filed a lawsuit against the school district and its boys basketball coaches alleging their son was treated unfairly and assaulted by an assistant coach during a summer game in 2022.

That player, Luke Archuleta, was eventually cut from the Sundevils’ boys basketball program and has since transferred to Los Alamos.

The civil complaint, which seeks unspecified damages and accountability from the defendants, was filed June 26 in First Judicial District Court. It alleges Archuleta, then a 16-year-old junior, was cursed at and “forcefully poked in the head” on the sidelines by Sundevils assistant coach Filiberto Dominguez during a summer league game in Santa Fe.

