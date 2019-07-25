Joe Vigil knows what he’s getting himself into as the newly hired boys basketball head coach at Santa Fe Prep.
His experience coaching at East Mountain and St. Michael’s helped prepare him for the job, which he accepted earlier this week after spending the past four years with the Timberwolves. He replaces Brent Cooper, who was let go in May after two years and a 22-26 record.
Vigil helped build East Mountain into a respectable program, guiding it to a 14-13 record and its first-ever state tournament berth last season. Prior to that, he spent spent several years as an assistant coach with the boys and girls teams at St. Michael’s.
That résumé helped prepare Vigil for working at a school that heavily emphasizes a strong academic curriculum while also trying to maintain a solid, competitive athletic program.
“I’m very familiar with private schools, and East Mountain is a real good academic charter school,” said Vigil, a 1982 Pecos graduate. “Cutting my teeth on those types of programs helped prepare me. I am the type of coach who stresses academics all the time in practice.”
Santa Fe Prep athletic director Todd Kurth said Vigil’s experience fit the ideal candidate he was searching for almost perfectly.
“Those schools share some of the same issues here and he was able to take a program and build it from the ground up,” Kurth said. “With his composure and demeanor, he just seems to get a small private-school atmosphere. That is one of my main concerns when I hire any new coach here, more so than the knowledge of the sport and their years of experience and a winning record.”
Kurth did not elaborate on his decision to not retain Cooper, but felt he did a good job during his time at Prep.
“I was very thankful for their time here,” Kurth said. “Cooper and his coaching staff did a lot of great things. I just felt like we needed to move in a slightly different direction.”
Vigil also knows what it’s like to be a part of successful programs. With the St. Michael’s girls, he was part of four state tournament teams that reached at least the quarterfinals, and the 2014-15 squad reached the Class 4A semifinals. The following year, he went to East Mountain and took over a program that had won 25 the previous four years and went 41-69 in that time.
Vigil finds himself in a similar situation that he encountered at East Mountain. Prep went 8-17 in its first year as a Class 3A program, but lost its last 13 games. The slide coincided with a wrist injury to senior Sam Sparks, who missed all but the final game of the season.
The Blue Griffins lost seven seniors to graduation and return a squad that will be short on experience. Vigil said he had a chance to watch the returning players as they competed in a youth league in Genoveva Chavez Community Center over the summer.
He won’t truly start teaching his system to the players who will not compete in fall sports until fall actually arrives, preferring to let them continue to compete and develop on their own.
“You can’t replace those game minutes and game experience, even if it’s a summer league game,” Vigil said. “Those things are important. The commitment the boys have shown has been tremendous, from what I’ve seen.”
Prep hires new girls soccer coach: Kurth also confirmed that Leah Raquel “Rocky” Polk is now the head girls soccer coach, replacing Steph Coppola after she resigned in the spring after five seasons and a 54-39-4 record. Polk was a club coach for the Rio Rapids Northern Club before taking over the Prep program.