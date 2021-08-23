The 2019 season was unkind to Steve Castille.
Nine years after he worked wonders at Capital High School, Castille traded in his offensive coordinator post at Albuquerque Eldorado for the head football coach position at what was then Las Cruces Oñate High School (renamed Organ Mountain last year). It almost seemed like a perfect fit for Castille, a 1994 Los Alamos graduate.
The Knights’ colors were eerily similar to the Jaguars (turquoise, black and silver), and the program was struggling just like Capital was when he was hired in 2004. Organ Mountain has just three winning seasons out of 10. That mimicked Capital, which suffered seven straight losing seasons prior to Castille’s arrival.
He turned Capital into a playoff team in 2005, a district champion in 2007 and postseason qualifiers for four straight seasons before he left after the 2009 season.
But turning around a 4A program is quite a bit different than one in 6A, and Castille learned quickly in his first five weeks at Organ Mountain. The Knights played the No. 1 team in 6A at that time in three of the first five weeks. A fourth opponent, El Paso Americas, beat El Paso Franklin, which beat Rio Rancho Cleveland — Organ Mountain’s season-opening opponent — the week after the Storm hammered the Knights 43-0.
Welcome to 6A football, coach.
“What a way to start,” Castille said with a chuckle.
It led to a 1-9 record that first year; just like the 1-9 start with the Jaguars. But like at Capital, Organ Mountain is starting to bear the fruits of Castille’s labor. The Knights opened the 2021 season with a convincing 35-14 win over Albuquerque High on Friday. They face a strong Deming squad this Friday in a matchup that could indicate how far along they are in the rebuilding process.
Castille called this week an important one for Organ Mountain, facing a program that has had a winning record for four straight seasons, including the truncated spring season that saw the Wildcats go 3-1.
“Winning [against the Bulldogs] was very important for our psyche,” Castille said. “I can imagine, right now, everybody is feeling pretty good about themselves.”
Castille noted that a big advantage he had at Organ Mountain over Capital was simply in numbers. When he started spring workouts at Capital, just 18 players showed up. When he took over the Knights in 2019, there were 120 players ready to play.
“One thing that you find is that coaches everywhere complain about depth,” Castille said. “But at a school like Capital, you’re moving your fullback to guard when the starter gets hurt. Here [at the 6A level], not having depth means your backup guard might not help you against La Cueva, but you do have nine guards. That’s kinda the difference at each level.”
Castille feels he has the depth and the talent to compete in 6A, but confidence is the key ingredient the Knights are missing. Playing in a district that includes heavyweights Hobbs, Las Cruces High and Las Cruces Centennial, he and his program need a confidence-injecting win.
At Capital, a 13-7 win over St. Michael’s in 2005 gave Castille’s young team the belief it could compete against any team. The reward came in Years 3 and 4, as Capital won 14 games and reached the Class 4A quarterfinals.
“That really gave us a shot for the next three, four years when it came to believing in ourselves, instead of waiting for something bad to happen,” Castille said.
What better way of getting that needed spark than against perennial powerhouse Rio Rancho on Sept. 18? Or how about Centennial, which Organ Mountain has never beat, on Oct. 1?
Opportunity might be knocking very soon for Castille and the Knights. And maybe he can begin to repay the state for his inauspicious start.
