Eugene Doyle took a good program and brought it to excellence.
Now, he’ll be asked to take an infant program and create something similar.
Doyle was hired Friday as the inaugural head boys soccer coach of the Academy for Technology and the Classics, ending a two-year hiatus from the sidelines. Doyle was the head coach of the Capital boys program from 2007-18, guiding the Jaguars to a 158-63-4 record in that time and a Class 4A championship in 2014. During his tenure, Capital never missed the postseason and reached the state tournament all 12 years under Doyle.
Tim Host, ATC’s athletic director, said Doyle was one of three applicants for the position, but he was the only one to interview, which happened March 11. When schools were shutdown later that week, it forced the search committee to plan interviews online. Host, though, said Doyle made the decision to hire him easy, and the other interviews were canceled.
“Gene just nailed it out of the park,” Host said. “We talked about setting up a telephone interview or something online, but as time went on, it just seemed like Gene was the perfect fit.”
ATC opted to start a varsity boys soccer program last fall, a decision coming on the heels of success with its girls team, which made it to the postseason the past two seasons.
Doyle said he had experience coaching players from ATC when he first moved to Santa Fe in 2005, when he oversaw a seven-on-seven club team. He also had several ATC students compete for him with Capital. The most notable was Alexis Romo, who scored the championship-winning goal over Albuquerque Academy in the Class 4A championship.
A few future Phoenix players have prep soccer experience, having gained it at Santa Fe High or Capital over the last couple of years since ATC did not have a program. A provision in the New Mexico Activities Association bylaws allows players at a school that does not field a particular sport to play for the public school in their attendance zone.
Still, Doyle said he will have a chance to develop most of the players in his own style.
“It’s good the kids don’t have any bad habits,” Doyle said. “I get to kind of mold them into the structure that I want to have for our program.”
The boys program anticipates competing in District 5-1A/3A this fall (pending the lifting of stay-at-home orders by the state) that includes Monte del Sol, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf, Tierra Encantada, Questa and Moreno Valley.
Doyle said the district will provide his squad with competition from two of the top programs in Class 1A/3A in the Dragons and the Alacranes. Monte del Sol reached the state semifinals in November, while Tierra Encantada was a quarterfinalist.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Doyle said. “I like the challenge and I have a lot of past experiences with Monte and Tierra. When I was at Capital, we played Monte del Sol every year and we played Tierra once. So, I hope to get us up to that level, to be able to compete with them.”
That's just for starters. Doyle has his eyes on building a program that can compete with the state's best — and soon.
