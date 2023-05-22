A former New Mexico State men’s basketball player who was involved in a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus will not be charged with a crime, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday evening.

KOB-TV was the first to report Mike Peake, a forward on last season’s Aggies roster, will not face charges related to the Nov. 19 shooting death of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old UNM student.

A police investigation determined Peake claimed he was lured to campus by a female UNM student to have Travis and two other men assault him as part of a revenge plot stemming from a previous encounter at an October football game in Las Cruces.

