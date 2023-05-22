A former New Mexico State men’s basketball player who was involved in a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus will not be charged with a crime, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday evening.
KOB-TV was the first to report Mike Peake, a forward on last season’s Aggies roster, will not face charges related to the Nov. 19 shooting death of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old UNM student.
A police investigation determined Peake claimed he was lured to campus by a female UNM student to have Travis and two other men assault him as part of a revenge plot stemming from a previous encounter at an October football game in Las Cruces.
Video surveillance footage from the night of the shooting showed Peake encounter the three men Nov. 19 outside the Coronado Hall dormitory just hours before NMSU was to face the Lobos in The Pit. As Peake attempted to flee, he and Travis appeared to brandish the handguns each had been carrying and began an exchange of gunfire.
Travis was hit multiple times and died at the scene; Peake was struck in the leg but survived. He limped away and was picked up by some of his NMSU teammates and taken to UNM Hospital.
Peake was placed on indefinite suspension days later. Following NMSU’s tumultuous season, he entered the NCAA transfer portal and has yet to be signed.
KOB cited a statement shared by Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Nancy Laflin: “The decision to not charge Mike Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Nothing has changed, so we’re honoring that decision.”
Current district attorney Sam Bregman was appointed in January after Raul Torrez vacated the post to become New Mexico Attorney General.