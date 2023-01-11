The Santa Fe Indian School bench celebrates a 3-point shot during Robertson’s 71-50 win in a 3A state tournament semifinal in March at the Rio Rancho Event Center. The Braves (9-4) host their Braves/Lady Braves Invitational starting today at Santa Fe Indian School.
Quick, name the favorites in Class 3A boys basketball.
Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael’s roll off the tongue like counting to three. Navajo Prep had placed itself firmly into the argument, thanks to a 12-2 record. It might take a few schools, but eventually Santa Fe Indian School gets mentioned — usually as a dark horse candidate.
Jason Abeyta, the Braves seventh-year head coach, said it’s a sign there is still a lack of respect for the program, even though it has made two semifinal appearances in the past four seasons and finished as the state runner-up in 2019. As SFIS prepares to host its Braves Invitational on Thursday, it is armed with a 9-4 record and a Striking Eagle Invitational tournament title it won just before 2022 ended.
“Sometimes, we do get overlooked, but I think it works to our advantage as well,” Abeyta said. “I owe it a lot to our district [2-3A]. We have Robertson and St. Mike’s, who are always tough. So, it’s easily overlooked.”
The dissonance between perception and reality can be seen when comparing rankings. Tuesday’s New Mexico Overtime coaches poll has the Braves at seventh, but MaxPreps.com’s rankings has them at No. 4.
SFIS returned the bulk of its team that reached the 3A semifinals and pulled off an upset of Albuquerque Sandia Prep in the quarterfinals. The Braves struggled after returning to competition after the coronavirus pandemic, and an 11-16 record landed them the 11th seed in the 16-team tournament.
The magical run to the semifinals helped set up the Braves for success this season, Abeyta said. A tough nondistrict schedule, which saw SFIS play in the Capital City and the Ben Luján tournaments as well as the Striking Eagle title, should have the team prepared for the rigors of 2-3A play.
“We try to play the big schools because we don’t want to be surprised with what we see in our district,” Abeyta said.
The Braves have a strong returning core in seniors Owen Pecos and Taylor Torivio, along with sophomore Kenyen Callado. Pecos and Callado are strong guards capable of attacking defenses and also knocking down perimeter shots, while Torivio provides some muscle in the interior, although SFIS has only one player over 6 feet tall.
Abeyta said playing in the Striking Eagle Invitational the past few seasons during the holiday break has been important in keeping the team in rhythm. Previously, the teams didn’t play when the school shut down during the break. The tournament allows the players who don’t show up regularly for practices to not lose their skill set and conditioning as much.
“It was close to three weeks to a month where we were not doing anything at all,” Abeyta said. “Now, we’re able to at least do something, so I think we’ve gotten more consistent and less out of shape just because they get to play. It’s very big.”
SFIS has a chance to enhance its profile at its own tournament. The Braves open with a first-round matchup against McCurdy, but perhaps the team the Braves are keeping and eye on are the Albuquerque Menaul Panthers, the reigning 2A champions.
While the Panthers are not as loaded as they were last year, they are still the favorites to win District 2-2A. If the Braves get a chance to play and beat Menaul, that could go along way toward strengthening their case for a high seed in the state tournament starting in March.
As great as that would be, Abeyta said he was more focused on getting his team ready for district play and possibly another deep run in the 3A tournament.
“We just gotta learn how to handle with bigs,” Abeyta said. “I know St. Mike’s has some bigs, and definitely Robertson has some bigs. But I think if our guys show and they’re consistent like they should be and shoot it like I know we can, we’ll be OK.”
And if everybody keeps forgetting about the Braves when March comes around, Abeyta is OK with that, too.