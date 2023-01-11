031122 jw sfis robertson semifinal4.jpg

The Santa Fe Indian School bench celebrates a 3-point shot during Robertson’s 71-50 win in a 3A state tournament semifinal in March at the Rio Rancho Event Center. The Braves (9-4) host their Braves/Lady Braves Invitational starting today at Santa Fe Indian School.

Quick, name the favorites in Class 3A boys basketball.

Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael’s roll off the tongue like counting to three. Navajo Prep had placed itself firmly into the argument, thanks to a 12-2 record. It might take a few schools, but eventually Santa Fe Indian School gets mentioned — usually as a dark horse candidate.

Jason Abeyta, the Braves seventh-year head coach, said it’s a sign there is still a lack of respect for the program, even though it has made two semifinal appearances in the past four seasons and finished as the state runner-up in 2019. As SFIS prepares to host its Braves Invitational on Thursday, it is armed with a 9-4 record and a Striking Eagle Invitational tournament title it won just before 2022 ended.

