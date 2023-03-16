When Augustin Ruiz began preparing the baseball field at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex at just before 8 a.m. Thursday, he felt good about the chances the Jim Pierce Memorial Tournament would commence.

It was sleeting by the time the St. Michael’s Horsemen began to take some batting practice in preparation for their 9 a.m. first-round game against Jemez Valley.

The rest of the day was spent watching a mixture of snow, sleet and rain come and go, and Ruiz, the Horsemen head coach, made a difficult decision: The tournament would be canceled. Ruiz said the alternative of using another field in the city was not available because other city schools were using them for tournaments.