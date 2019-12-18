ALBUQUERQUE
The first call Danny Gonzales made after he’d accepted his alma mater’s offer to coach its football team was to the man who’d rescued him from a potential career in banking.
That man’s response?
Don’t screw it up.
And with that, Rocky Long’s advice served as the liftoff of the Gonzales era at the University of New Mexico. Named the 32nd head coach in the history of Lobo football, the Albuquerque native was formally introduced to a packed room of enthusiastic fans and boosters in the club suites in The Pit on Wednesday afternoon.
UNM has given him a five-year contract that will pay $700,000 annually. His base salary is about $400,000 with the rest coming from media obligations and supplemental arrangements.
Part of the negotiating process was deferring any additional pay — previous head coach Bob Davie made over $800,000 — into a salary pool for the incoming assistant coaches. As of now, no decisions have been made about the coaching staff.
Gonzales said he spent his first 24 hours as the head coach recruiting his own players since some are undoubtedly waiting to see whether the new regime will be a good fit. Likewise, Gonzales worked the phones Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, trying to woo recruits who have been on UNM’s radar.
It’s full steam ahead for what Gonzales has planned. The defensive coordinator at Arizona State the last two seasons, he said he will not be with the Sun Devils as they prepare to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso.
“I’m the Lobo coach and this is where I need to be,” he said. “The work starts right now.”
His first act as a Lobo actually came a quarter century ago when he walked onto the team as an unrecruited punter and defensive back out of Valley High School. The second came early in 1999 shortly after his final game as a senior.
With Gonzales working at a bank on San Pedro and Lomas, Long pulled him aside and told him he’d reached the proverbial fork in the road: Continue in the world of finance or pick up a whistle and start coaching.
“He said, ‘You really have a great insight for football, the kids like you being a football coach so are you interested?’ ” Gonzales said.
The rest, as they say, is history. The kid no school except UNM believed in worked his way up from an unpaid student assistant to graduate assistant to video coordinator and eventually to a full-time assistant on Long’s staff. It led to seven years at San Diego State and two at Arizona State.
By the start of this season his name was skyrocketing on the list of hot and upcoming coordinators destined for a head coaching job somewhere else. That entire time, he said, his heart was always right where it belonged.
“I have seen a lot of football and been a lot of places, but there’s no place like home,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be here.”
Athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Gonzales was the primary target from the moment the search began. While it was hardly a slam dunk, Nuñez said it was easy in the sense that both parties felt a mutual admiration for one another.
Long before things spiraled out of control and another school swooped in to give Gonzales an offer, the carousel stopped on the one place the local-boy-done-good always wanted to be. A Lobo at heart, he now begins the seemingly insurmountable task of resurrecting a program that has scraped the very bottom of mid-major college football for most of its existence.
The Lobos have averaged nearly nine losses a season since Long’s tenure ended in 2008. They’ve gone through probation, scandal, dwindling attendance and three different coaches. They’ve had four years with double-digit losses and are less than a month removed from their first winless conference record in a generation.
Things can’t possibly be worse, which is exactly why Gonzales was picked from a pool of what had been more than two dozen candidates to take over for recently fired Bob Davie.
“I’d said that I wasn’t really sure what to expect from him but, honestly, I was hoping to meet a coach who surpassed my expectations,” said Nuñez. “Danny did all that. Blown away.”
Aside from the X’s and O’s — Gonzales was quick to say he’ll bring back Long’s familiar 3-3-5 defense — the first step in delivering the defibrillator to a flatlined program is winning the news conference, something Gonzales did from the moment he climbed onto the podium, cherry red tie and all.
He recounted his days growing up in the North Valley, of playing every sport he could squeeze into his childhood schedule, of learning from more than half a dozen coaches at the high school level, and taking his father’s advice to love the Lobos and one day wear the cherry and silver.
His playing career briefly intersected with the greatest Lobo of all time, Brian Urlacher, and reached life-altering levels under Long. Gonzales said Urlacher will be a prominent part of the program moving forward, as will every other former Lobo from days gone by.
Embracing the tradition is something he learned a long time ago.
“Coach Long taught me what it honestly meant to be a Lobo,” Gonzales said.
He learned that building the program meant winning over the fans. It meant keeping New Mexico’s best players at home, to have a strong recruiting presence in West Texas, Arizona and Southern California. Even when he wasn’t employed by UNM, Gonzales said both he and Long never lost sight of the school that shaped them both.
“There was never a Sunday morning that I didn’t check a score or a Saturday night I didn’t check the scores to see how the Lobos did,” Gonzales said. “Other than the times that we played against them, that’s the only time I ever rooted against the Lobos.”
And now that he’s the man in charge, Long’s advice in that first phone call was classic Long: Short, to the point, zero fluff.
“It’s your time, but it’s our team,” Long told him. “Don’t screw it up.”
