110722_JG_LobosVs.SUtah4.jpg

UNM’s Jaelen House celebrates after drawing a foul against Southern Utah during Monday’s season opener at The Pit. The Lobos won 89-81.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Much like the first election results, the early returns on UNM hoops aren’t telling the entire picture. We need a larger sample size before jumping into the analytics deep end with ideas on how to make the team better.

This much, however, is clear: If the Lobos are to take the next step in their evolution under second-year coach Richard Pitino, they’ll need their big men to avoid foul trouble and stay on the floor while drifting away from the identity they established a year ago.

In other words, keep the beef on the court and don’t become the sequel to the Jamal Mashburn Jr./Jaelen House show.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

Popular in the Community