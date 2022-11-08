Much like the first election results, the early returns on UNM hoops aren’t telling the entire picture. We need a larger sample size before jumping into the analytics deep end with ideas on how to make the team better.
This much, however, is clear: If the Lobos are to take the next step in their evolution under second-year coach Richard Pitino, they’ll need their big men to avoid foul trouble and stay on the floor while drifting away from the identity they established a year ago.
In other words, keep the beef on the court and don’t become the sequel to the Jamal Mashburn Jr./Jaelen House show.
The two guards are good enough to win games. We saw plenty of that last season when their 1-2 punch made them one of the top guard combos in this part of the country — but that was also the team’s biggest problem. Without a reliable answer in the block, it made it that much easier for opposing defenses to target Mash and House. The fact they were so productive in spite of it shows the kind of talent they possess.
Toss in guards KJ Jenkins and newcomer Donovan Dent, and the backcourt is in pretty good shape this season. Bottom line, they’re fun to watch regardless of what else is going on.
But it’s not enough.
The Lobos need forwards Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick to be the low-post monsters they’ve been advertised as. They need Jay Allen-Tovar to continue bringing the passion and offensive explosiveness. They’ll have to get valuable minutes from 7-footer Sebastian Forsling and much-improved Birima Seck.
Monday’s opener against Southern Utah saw Udeze, Allick, Seck and Allen-Tovar pick up fouls like a kid hunting Easter eggs. Udeze was whistled twice in less than five minutes, forcing a lengthy stay on the bench. When he returned, he played much of the way like a man desperately trying to avoid more fouls.
He finished with 14 points, Allick led the team in rebounds and Allen-Tovar had a couple of above-the-rim plays that brought the fans to their feet. What they couldn’t do was challenge shots on the defensive end and be careful of every step on offense.
What the Lobos absolutely have to have is an unshackled Udeze wreaking havoc down low at both ends and a clean-sheet Allick using that aggressive rebounding style to clear space in the lane.
The potential of a UNM team with Mash and House doing their usual thing and a reliable pair of rim protectors makes this season’s Lobos intriguing. If they stay healthy, if they avoid trouble, if they avoid ... blah, blah, blah. We’ve seen and heard the “ifs” for years, most of which end in bad stuff.
Is it possible this year’s different? Monday’s foul troubles could easily be chalked up to first-game excitement for a pair of wide bodies looking to impress when the curtain finally went up. If Monday’s troubles become a trend, the expectation can then revert to last season’s guard show — which was fun but frustrating, like watching a football team with great receivers but no quarterback to deliver them the ball.
If the Lobos are to finally snap their postseason drought and win 20-something games, the next step begins with keeping the particulars in the game, not on the bench.