The circumstances begged for the question to be asked: What have the Santa Fe High Demons done to the football gods to deserve this?
For the second time in seven days, Santa Fe High had to deal with something that was completely out of its control — the weather. Coming off a dispiriting
47-0 loss to city rival St. Michael’s on Sept. 3 that was interrupted twice for lightning and led to almost three hours in delays, the last thing the Demons wanted was to deal with Mother Nature.
Instead, she unleashed a series of thunderstorms that washed away any chance of Santa Fe High playing Silver on Friday night. In the end, the postponement simply delayed the inevitable — another loss.
The 32-0 win by the Colts meant the 0-4 Demons have now been outscored 185-12. They have not scored since the second quarter of a season-opening 56-12 drubbing at the hands of Albuquerque West Mesa, which possibly represented the zenith of the 2022 season.
That was junior quarterback Michael Abeyta’s 69-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Melton that got Santa Fe High within 28-12 of the Mustangs on opening night.
Since then, the Demons have gone backward at warp speed.
None of this was expected, as Santa Fe High boasted a roster of almost
100 players when the Aug. 18 season opener came. It was the first time in
25 years the program would play a varsity, junior varsity and C-team schedule.
There were 24 seniors ready to draft off the previous senior class’ heat. The Class of 2022 endured the final throes of a 35-game losing streak as freshmen, only to produce the program’s first winning season since 1998 as seniors with a
6-4 record in 2021.
This year, the goal was the make the playoffs, and the pieces appeared to be in place. Then, one by one, the pieces fell off the board.
The Demons are making do with a quarterback who is in his third week of ever playing the position. They were down to their fifth- and sixth-string running backs for Silver. Only one lineman who was in the starting lineup for Game 1 was on the field against the Colts. There were so many new faces starting on the defensive side, Demons head coach Andrew Martinez couldn’t remember some of their names when talking about it.
Things were so rough Friday night that line coach Joe Jiron, who was the temporary offensive coordinator with Vigil out with COVID-19, showed up with a fever of 101 and was on a cocktail of drugs just to coach the game.
So, what did the Demons do to deserve this?
To be fair, nothing.
Sometimes, teams are just snake-bit, and this is Santa Fe High’s year. Most squads would struggle losing their entire offensive backfield to injuries, but how many are using players who were slated to see more time in a junior varsity game than on the varsity squad?
How many lose all but one starter on the offensive line?
If there is a silver lining amid the ominous clouds hovering over Santa Fe High, it’s the program’s depth. Previous Demons teams couldn’t have handled losing half as many as the 17 players who missed the St. Michael’s game. That number was slightly down for last week’s game, but survival has become the operative word for the program.
Get through Saturday’s game at Albuquerque Manzano.
Then comes an all-important bye week. That will give the coaches time to teach and further readjust their game plans for the personnel they currently have.
Running backs Andrew Allen, Alex Mora and Julian Opetaia should be healthy enough to play for the final five games of the season, which are the most crucial. The offensive line should be close to full strength by that point.
For all of the struggles the Demons have endured, they still have hopes of making the playoffs. If they can get healthy, they stand a better chance of finishing in the top two in District 5-6A and sneaking into the 6A playoffs.
Los Lunas is far and away the team to beat in district play, but the quartet of Clovis, Albuquerque High, Capital and Santa Fe High will be in a dog fight for the runner-up spot.
If Santa Fe High pulls off a miracle, takes second in the district and finds itself in the postseason, it will make all of the first month of the season worthwhile.
But if the football gods continue to punish the Demons for whatever transgressions they incurred, it might not just put a damper on 2022. It might be a body blow to a program that looked like it was moving forward a year ago.
The last thing anyone wearing navy blue and gold wants to hear is “same old Santa Fe High.” Unfortunately, the masses are clearing their throat in anticipation of uttering just that.