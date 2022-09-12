The circumstances begged for the question to be asked: What have the Santa Fe High Demons done to the football gods to deserve this?

For the second time in seven days, Santa Fe High had to deal with something that was completely out of its control — the weather. Coming off a dispiriting

47-0 loss to city rival St. Michael’s on Sept. 3 that was interrupted twice for lightning and led to almost three hours in delays, the last thing the Demons wanted was to deal with Mother Nature.

Contact James Barron at jbarron@sfnewmexican.

Popular in the Community