If it all goes as planned, April 30, 2020, will go down as a turning point for the University of New Mexico football program.
That was the day new head coach Danny Gonzales signed Jake Saltonstall to a scholarship, giving the team an edge pass rusher with the potential to seriously shake things up. A junior college star at Foothill College in the Bay Area of northern California, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman appears to be the kind of recruiting diamond in the rough Gonzales was describing when he was hired back in December.
Saltonstall grew up just south of San Jose, then took a gray shirt his first year at Foothill. He used that time gain 30 pounds and gain the kind of speed and physical maturity to develop into a Division I recruit. During his freshman season last fall, he recorded 9.5 sacks with 52 tackles, 18 for a loss. He forced a fumble and had 36 solo tackles, turning himself into a legitimate prospect.
UNM's initial press release says Saltonstall was named a JUCO All-American, which is not the case. He was named all-state and all-region in the Northern California Football Conference, leading Foothill to a 10-1 record.
For some perspective, UNM has not had a player record more than 6.5 sacks in a season since 2009. If Saltonstall can duplicate his 9.5 total from last year, it would rank in the top-10 all-time in Lobos history.
What's more, he's joining a program that doesn't exactly churn out the next-level types in the defensive trenches. UNM has not had a defensive lineman taken in the NFL Draft since 1973 when Larry Dibbles went in the ninth round to the famed Purple People Eater defense of the Minnesota Vikings.
Technically speaking, former Lobo defensive tackle John Woodcock went to the Detroit Lions in the 1976 draft but only after he had transferred to Hawaii to finish his college career. UNM can't take credit for that one, even though he's listed as a Lobo alum in the latest media guide.
"I chose UNM because it was a place I felt like I could call home for the next three to four years," Saltonstall said. "I committed because I believe that the guys on the team want to win football games and turn the program around."
He also had offers from UTEP and San Diego before the pandemic forced college teams to shut down recruiting.
• • •
Capital athletic manager Zeke Villegas celebrated his 38th birthday in a style befitting the COVID-19 times we live in: with a drive-by celebration. Dozens of well-wishers drove by as he sat on the sidewalk by his south-side home. Some honked their horns and carried signs wishing him a happy birthday, others handed him gifts as they passed by, while another sprayed Villegas with confetti and another group threw water balloons at him.
Villegas has spent the past eight years in his position at Capital, and also co-owns the Northern New Mexico Children’s Football League.
It was another sign how people are adjusting to life amid the pandemic.
• • •
The results are in but the bottom line is largely unchanged.
For the fifth year in a row, Colorado School of Mines has won the All-Sports Competition Cup in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Orediggers men’s and women’s teams combined to win five conference championships, including football and men’s soccer. Using the league’s sliding scale for points awarded, the school’s 641 points easily outdistanced Colorado Mesa and Dixie State for the title.
New Mexico Highlands was 15th out of 16 schools in the league with 220.3 points, just ahead of last-place Colorado Christian. NMHU has finished second-to-last in the cup standings four straight years and hasn’t finished in the top-10 of the final tabulation since 2004-05 when it tied for seventh. Its best finish ever was fifth in 1993-94 when the conference had just eight schools.
• • •
The college signings keep coming, as New Mexico Highlands University’s women’s basketball program secured a commitment from Pojoaque Valley’s Michaela Martinez and signed Mescalero Apache’s Fallon Velasquez.
Martinez, a 5-foot-8 wing, led the Elkettes in scoring at 14.4 points per game last season. She also dished out 3.4 assists and 3 steals per game, leading the team in both categories. She was a four-year varsity player and earned second-team All-State honors in April.
Velasquez led the Lady Chiefs with in scoring at 15 points per game and was the key piece in their Class 2A state championship run in March. She was coached by former Santa Fe High head coach Elmer Chavez, and her dad, Leonard Velasquez, was the athletic director at Pecos from 2011-15.
