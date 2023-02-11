RIO RANCHO — They were moments of redemption for Avelino Trujillo and Jeremiah Padilla, and they hope they portend to more success on the wrestling mat.
For eighth grader Mateo Tapia, he learned how to wrestle for his life Saturday afternoon.
The first Region 1-5A Wrestling Championships commenced at Rio Rancho Cleveland, and it was a good day for the city’s two biggest schools. Santa Fe High advanced five wrestlers to the State Wrestling Championships, including Tapia in the 114 pound division and Padilla at 139. Capital had three wrestlers extend their season, which included Trujillo at 114.
The meet was a wrestle-in tournament in which the top seven finishers earned automatic byes to the state meet at the Rio Rancho Event Center starting Friday. The Demons had three wrestlers take third place in their respective weight classes — Padilla, Elias Mendiola at 121 and Tomas Martinez at 145. The Jaguars had two in Trujillo and Sevastian Madrid at 127, while Damian Rodriguez was fifth at 107.
Santa Fe High also had Gabe Lujan place sixth at 107 and Tapia took seventh at 114.
First-year Demons head coach Joe Jiron said it was a good day for the program, as five of the eight wrestlers at the meet saw their season continue. He was especially proud of Padilla, Mendiola and Martinez — the program’s top returning wrestlers. For Padilla and Martinez, Jiron was their third head coach at Santa Fe High.
“I’m very happy for those three because they have been in the program for a while,” Jiron said.
Padilla’s path has been filled with ups and downs. As a sophomore, he placed fourth in the 126 division in 2021, but he missed last year with a knee injury. Now at 139, Padilla reached the semifinals before losing to La Cueva’s Joseph Garcia, 10-4.
In the consolation semifinals, Padilla rallied from a 4-1 deficit against Volcano Vista’s Xzavier Salazar in the third period with a takedown with 51 seconds left in the match and a two-point nearfall 9 seconds later. He capped the meet with a pin of Albuquerque Cibola’s Joshua George in the opening period.
Padilla said he was unfamiliar with most of the wrestlers he competed against Saturday because he also wrestled at 145 to start the season.
“I knew that most of them were going to be a battle,” Padilla said. “With the Volcano Vista kid, he was up 4-1, but I never gave up.”
For Trujillo, he also faced an uphill climb, surviving a medical episode when he was an eighth grader to wrestle as a freshman. Then, he missed the shortened 2021 season because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic before returning as a junior in 2022.
Now a senior, Trujillo never went the full 6 minutes in any of his matches in the regional. He lost his quarterfinal match to Piedra Vista’s Jayme Rino via pin after holding a 3-2 lead.
The loss galvanized him to win all four of his consolation matches by pin, capped by gaining a measure of revenge against Rino with a pin at the 41 second mark of the opening period.
“I’ve made a lot of improvement over the past year,” Trujillo said. “I feel good, I feel alright. A little beat up, but there’s nothing you can do but heal up.”
As for Tapia, he capped his first foray into prep postseason competition by wrestling his way to the state meet when he pinned Gabriel Aldrete of West Mesa 19 seconds into the second period to win the seventh and final automatic spot.
“I felt comfortable most of the match,” Tapia said. “I knew if I played my cards right, I’d be good. I wanted to do better, but I made it to state. That’s what matters.”
Mendiola continued an impressive freshman campaign by advancing to the 121 semifinals before losing a tough 6-2 decision to Albuquerque Volcano Vista’s Jonathon Romero. That ensured him of finishing in the top seven, but he won both of his consolation matches — capped by an 11-7 win over Cleveland’s Matthew Mascareñas for third.
Meanwhile, Martinez rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third-place match against Albuquerque West Mesa’s Zedekiah Thompson, getting a reversal in the early in the third period to force overtime. In the sudden-death period, he recorded a takedown with 41 seconds left for the 4-2 win.
Martinez had the longest road to advancing, wrestling four times in the consolation round. He credited Jiron’s practice regimen that is uptempo and intense for his improved conditioning.
“First, we start running fast, with sprints,” Martinez said. “Then he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s drill, but there’s no stopping.’ This has all helped me.”
Demons junior Gabe Lujan placed sixth, but forfeited his fifth-place match against Capital’s Damian Rodriguez because of a knee injury he suffered in the consolation semifinals.
Meanwhile, Madrid gained a measure of revenge in his third-place match against Cleveland’s Isaac Bachicha, who beat him in the quarters 11-6. Bachicha led 4-0 heading into the final period, but Madrid tactically rallied his way back into a 6-all tie in the final seconds by getting three takedowns while letting Bachicha escape the first two times.
He won the match with a near-fall in the final 5 seconds.
“I trusted my shot and I was able to get my shots in,” Madrid said. “That’s what I kept doing.”
Class 1A/4A regionals
Las Vegas, N.M., had a lot to celebrate at the Region 1-1A/4A Championships at Kirtland Central, as 13 wrestlers from the city advance to the state meet.
West Las Vegas had seven wrestlers finish in the top seven, with Cruz Martinez winning the 139 division and Juan Montaño finishing second at 215. Crosstown rival Robertson had six top-seven finishes, with three wrestlers finishing second — James Romero-Montoya at 114, Brandon Martinez at 121 and Adrian Rivera at 152.
Meanwhile, Kyle Coffeen led a quintet of Española Valley wrestlers who advanced with a regional title at 152. Cruz Sandoval was runner-up at 139 for the Sundevils. Ben Duran (133) and Adryn Triana (172) had runner-up finishes to lead Pojoaque Valley.
Meanwhile, St. Michael’s had a pair of wrestlers survive and advance to next week. Matthias Duran was runner-up to Aztec’s Jacob Greyeyes at 189, while Jonas Bercham-Brown placed sixth at 139.
In the Region 2 meet in Socorro, Tierra Encantada had Manuel Aguirre place seventh in 128, while Pecos’ Carlos Ortiz was second at 139.