RIO RANCHO — They were moments of redemption for Avelino Trujillo and Jeremiah Padilla, and they hope they portend to more success on the wrestling mat.

For eighth grader Mateo Tapia, he learned how to wrestle for his life Saturday afternoon.

The first Region 1-5A Wrestling Championships commenced at Rio Rancho Cleveland, and it was a good day for the city’s two biggest schools. Santa Fe High advanced five wrestlers to the State Wrestling Championships, including Tapia in the 114 pound division and Padilla at 139. Capital had three wrestlers extend their season, which included Trujillo at 114.

