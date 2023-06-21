That’s Satguru Khalsa, the new head girls basketball coach at Los Alamos High School.
Khalsa couldn’t help but hide his excitement when talking about taking over a program that went 20-8 last year and reached the Class 4A quarterfinals — especially because it’s his first head coaching job. Khalsa accepted the job two weeks ago and has conducted a couple of open gyms to get to know the players and begin assessing the team he will have for the 2023-24 season.
“I’m elated,” Khalsa said. “This group has a lot of talent — a lot of young talent — that I am excited to coach this year.”
Khalsa spent last year as the C team coach for the Los Alamos boys under Benito Maestas and was an assistant under Joe Vigil at Santa Fe Prep and East Mountain for two years each. He also spent two years as an assistant under Mike Kluk in the mid-2010s.
Khalsa said he is taking pieces of what he has learned from the various coaches he has worked for to build his philosophy for how he wants to run the program.
“You’re always taking different pieces of what you learn with you and putting your brand on it,” Khalsa said. “You’re kind of molding it all together to bring an excitement to the program, and the girls are really taking to it.”
It helps that previous head coach Ray Romero helped the program improve from an 0-12 mark in his first year to last season’s District 2-4A champion that won 20 of its last 24 games. Khalsa said it is clear the skill level and talent are there to continue the Lady Hilltoppers’ success.
He pointed to rising junior GG Romero, who was a Class 4A All-State performer, and rising senior Abigail Martinez, who was an All-District player, as a strong backcourt duo that gives Los Alamos a solid foundation for next year.
Los Alamos did lose six seniors, many of whom provided size and an interior presence that complemented its mix of guards. If next year’s squad can fill those roles, Khalsa said the team can make a repeat trip to The Pit for the state tournament.
For Khalsa, it would be a first.
“I don’t foresee anything but walking down that Pit tunnel,” Khalsa said. “It’s something that every coach wants to do and dreams about here in New Mexico. But it’s not just for me, but for the girls. They got a little taste of that last year, and I think that will go a long way this year.”