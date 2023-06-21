Elation and excitement.

That’s Satguru Khalsa, the new head girls basketball coach at Los Alamos High School.

Khalsa couldn’t help but hide his excitement when talking about taking over a program that went 20-8 last year and reached the Class 4A quarterfinals — especially because it’s his first head coaching job. Khalsa accepted the job two weeks ago and has conducted a couple of open gyms to get to know the players and begin assessing the team he will have for the 2023-24 season.