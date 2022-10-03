first-serve01.jpg

The First Serve 18s team celebrates its win in the USTA Northern New Mexico Junior Team Tennis Regional Qualifier in July at Jerry Cline Tennis Complex in Albuquerque. The team ended up earning a wild-card berth into the USTA Junior Team Tennis National Championships, which begins Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

 Courtesy First Serve New Mexico

They have competed for Santa Fe High, Capital, St. Michael’s, Albuquerque La Cueva and even Hot Springs high schools.

But the group of Santa Fe tennis players heding to Orlando, Fla., this weekend all come from the same umbrella — First Serve New Mexico.

The program, which provides students from grades 3-12 in Santa Fe and Pojoaque an after school program that focuses on tutoring, life skills and tennis instruction, had a breakthrough this summer when its First Serve 18-and-under team advanced to the USTA Junior Team Tennis Championships.

Popular in the Community