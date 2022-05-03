Carmen Valentino didn’t just credit Santa Fe High’s success on the tennis court to talent alone.
If anything, it’s a culture that was created well before most of the Demons and Demonettes ever called themselves teammates. It started when many of them took up the sport in elementary school, thanks to the First Serve New Mexico program.
Ten boys and girls players who carry a racket for Santa Fe High got their start with the almost 20-year-old program, which provides students from grades 3-12 in Santa Fe and Pojoaque with an after-school program that focuses on tutoring, life skills and tennis instruction year-round.
“We’re all really good friends, and we’re all really comfortable playing together,” said Valentino, an eighth grader who plays No. 1 singles and doubles for Santa Fe High. “That helps us stay calm and just hit our shots.”
Thanks to First Serve, Santa Fe High swept the District 5-5A boys and girls team titles, as well as the doubles portion of the individual tournament over the weekend. Valentino and teammate Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino earned the fourth seed in the doubles bracket for the Class 5A individual tournament, which begins Wednesday at Jerry Cline Tennis Complex.
But the program’s success goes beyond just Santa Fe High. Capital’s sophomore Glory Fowler, who will play doubles with Alyssa Sandoval at state, and freshman Marcus Crockett, who will play in the singles bracket, came up through First Serve. So did Mariela Rigales of St. Michael’s, who will team up with Hannah Garcia to defend their Class 1A-4A doubles title as the No. 2 seed in the bracket.
Staci Stevens, a First Serve New Mexico board member, said in an email the program’s emphasis on character, hard work, integrity and sportsmanship has been invaluable to helping city tennis programs grow and prosper.
In all, 80 students from Grades 3-12 are participating in the program this school year.
“The top players at SFHS, Capital and St. Mike’s are all part of the FSNM family and been with us for years receiving year-round tennis instruction and tutoring,” Stevens wrote. “They are all amazing athletes, and they are also all great students. The FSNM board, our coaches and our parents are so incredibly proud of their accomplishments.”
Santa Fe High head coach Bonnie Rogers said the program has benefited because it doesn’t have to create tennis players. If anything, she and her coaching staff and focus on in-match strategy and fine-tuning their skills.
Valentino is an example of that, as she started playing tennis in the third grade and was playing competitively in local and regional junior tournaments by fifth grade.
“We just do mostly strategies and drills with our guys,” Rogers said. “In the beginning [when she was an assistant at Santa Fe High back in the early 2000s], we had to teach them the basics, like low to high and eyeing the ball, step in with the racket back. Now, by the time they get to middle school, they know the basics.”
If any program has benefited from First Serve New Mexico, it is Santa Fe High. The boys program has won five district titles since 2012 and twice reached the state semifinals, including last year in the 5A bracket. The girls teams won the District 5-5A title this year, marking the first time Santa Fe High swept the boys and girls titles.
Junior Humza Mahmood, who will team with Luis Carlos Flores in the 5A doubles bracket, said First Serve New Mexico is a stepping stone for the program’s success.
“It definitely is our foundation,” Mahmood said. “It’s taught us fundamentals.”
Flores said the relationships built through the program means both teams support each other and they often stay to cheer on teammates after completing their matches.
“We’re all pretty good friends because of First Serve,” Flores said.
The program also plays a big role at the other city schools. Crockett and Fowler play No. 1 singles and doubles at Capital, as does Rigales at St. Michael’s.
Steven said the tennis instruction First Serve New Mexico participants receives is top-notch, and some of that comes from former members, which she finds refreshing.
“We all genuinely care about other and that’s why we see former students coming back to instruct,” Stevens said. “It’s part of our culture to give back and support one another — even if they happen to be on another team this weekend at state.”
It’s a fraternity that doesn’t recognize school colors — just membership.