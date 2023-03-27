The good news continues for First Serve-New Mexico.

The longtime nonprofit organization was recognized by the United States Tennis Association with the National Junior Tennis and Learning chapter of the year earlier this month. The award, which goes to chapters that positively impact youth through tennis and education, was the first time First Serve-New Mexico received it.

The organization was given the award during the 2023 USTA Annual Meeting and Conference in Phoenix for the “difference it’s making in the life of under-resourced youth in the community.”