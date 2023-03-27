The good news continues for First Serve-New Mexico.
The longtime nonprofit organization was recognized by the United States Tennis Association with the National Junior Tennis and Learning chapter of the year earlier this month. The award, which goes to chapters that positively impact youth through tennis and education, was the first time First Serve-New Mexico received it.
The organization was given the award during the 2023 USTA Annual Meeting and Conference in Phoenix for the “difference it’s making in the life of under-resourced youth in the community.”
The award comes on the heels of First Serve sending its first team to the USTA Junior Team Tennis Championships in Orlando, Fla., in October. The program, which uses a variety of tennis courts around Santa Fe for tennis instruction, will have a permanent home in 2024 as a 12-court tennis and after-school tutoring complex that is being built among the grounds of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Santa Fe County Fairgrounds and Rodeo de Santa Fe.
First Serve was created by Eleanor Brenner in 2004 as an after-school program for students that offers a tutorial and life-skills program plus tennis instruction at five Santa Fe-area schools. Dozens of students from grades 3-12 have taken part in First Serve-New Mexico, and many of them have gone on to play for the high school teams at Santa Fe High, St. Michael’s, Capital, Monte del Sol, Albuquerque La Cueva and even Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences.
“We are deeply grateful to our students, staff, and supporters for their hard work and dedication, which have enabled us to positively impact over 1,100 children in the Santa Fe Public Schools system,” wrote Karissa Martinez, First Serve-New Mexico’s executive coordinator, in an email. “This recognition is a testament to the power of our program which combines tennis, tutoring, and life skills to inspire personal growth and transformation in our students.”
Chris Slakey, program director for First Serve-New Mexico, said the program has come a long way. He said the program initially had about 12 students in it. The 2022-23 school year saw 125 students who are being tutored or coached by 28 staff members.
“That’s almost double what we normally have,” Slakey said. “A lot of that is because of our summer camp and our expansion. During the pandemic, we started online tutoring for kids and it created an opportunity for us to enroll more kids than we had before. It used to be, we needed eight to 10 kids at a school to even consider opening a site there.”
Slakey said USTA officials informed him in October the organization was being honored, and sent a camera crew to the city to prepare a video about the program that was presented at the conference.
The USTA also lauded First Serve for continuing to provide opportunities for the youth in the community to continue playing amid the coronavirus pandemic with its summer camps that attracted more than 160 participants, which was three times the usual number before the pandemic.
“The commitment from the leaders of First Serve–New Mexico in delivering programs and resources that emphasize tennis, education and well-being is truly empowering the entire Santa Fe community and helping children reach their full potential,” said Craig Morris, the chief executive of Community Tennis for the USTA.