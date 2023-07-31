Andrew Martinez wasn’t afraid to challenge the Santa Fe High Demons — even on the first day of football practice.
As Santa Fe High entered the final half hour of Monday’s first session of two-a-day practices to mark the start of the 2023 prep football season for all teams in New Mexico, Martinez issued a challenge to the offense and defense for the varsity and junior varsity at Ivan Head Stadium.
Or, as he called it, a threat.
The two sides would square off in a four-down scrimmage from the 25-yard line on opposite ends of the field. The loser, which would be determined by whether the offense scored a touchdown against the defense, would have to run “half gassers” — a 53-yard sideline-to-sideline sprint and back.
But there was a caveat: the offensive or defensive coaches also had to run them, as well.
“And if the [varsity] defense loses, they run two,” said Martinez, who also happens to be the defensive coordinator.
Fortunately for the varsity defense — and maybe more so for Martinez — it won the battle to end the first practice of the season. As Martinez walked toward the 85 players who were at practice, he held a mischievous grin.
“I don’t like to make threats, but I’m not above making them,” Martinez said, with a chuckle.
On a picturesque morning and afternoon, the city’s four 11-man football teams began the process of making their mark for the upcoming season, and the enthusiasm was palpable. St. Michael’s senior running back Matthias Duran said he had a hard time sleeping Sunday night in preparation for the final first day of practice as a Horsemen.
Part of it stemmed from his desire to bring home the program’s first state title in 11 years, but the other part was just the pure joy he has for the game.
“I couldn’t sleep last night, I was so excited to come in,” Duran said. “Don’t get me wrong, the conditions are hard, but that’s the part of football you gotta put up with. And honestly, my favorite practices are two-a-days, so that we come together more as a brotherhood.”
And brotherhoods came in all sizes. For the second year at Santa Fe High, the roster size was in the 80s, while St. Michael’s began its march toward a third straight Class 3A championship game appearance with just 38 players. Santa Fe Indian School had 21 players for two-a-day practice, and Capital had 51.
However, about a half dozen Jaguars didn’t participate for the first day because they hadn’t completed or submitted their physical forms.
Garcia said part of the problem is that several of his players could not see their primary care physician until late July because of schedule openings. The list of unavailable players included starting quarterback Deavon Montaño and backup, Elijah Rodriguez.
“Doctors have their schedules and all that, but at the same time, it’s kinda frustrating because you want all your kids out,” Garcia said.
While it was the first day of practice, in many ways practices resembled a glorified summer workout — the exception being that players could wear helmets. But the atmosphere was definitely different. Martinez said the start of the Demons’ practice was rough because the players seemed to forget how to do go through its warmup drills. Capital delayed the start of the first practice because some players forgot to bring their physicals and had to go back home to retrieve them.
While there were some hiccups, it didn’t take away from the excitement of the start of a new season.
“We just getting going,” Montaño said. “This is where everything gets serious. We’re just getting ready for the season.”
Each program went about it in a different way. Santa Fe High scrimmaged with no tackling or hitting involved. Demons junior tight end Juan Ortiz said the four-down showdown between the offense and defense was a good tone-setter.
“It’s good for both teams, because it brings out the best out of everyone,” Ortiz said. “So, everyone’s competing at 400% because none of us like to lose.”
Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez and defensive coordinator Joey Butler went over their different offensive and defensive formations. Capital focused on offensive reps because Garcia, who will be the defensive coordinator this year, prefers to work on defense once teams can put on shoulder pads on Wednesday.
“Right now, we just want lots of reps on fundamentals,” Garcia said. “We’re not able to hit yet, but at the same time we can run plays and make sure everyone understands why we’re doing what we do here and stuff like that.”
That will come in time. Monday was merely the first of many dress rehearsals.
And the first of many challenges — or even threats — coaches will issue their teams.
They’re not above making them.