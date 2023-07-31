Andrew Martinez wasn’t afraid to challenge the Santa Fe High Demons — even on the first day of football practice.

As Santa Fe High entered the final half hour of Monday’s first session of two-a-day practices to mark the start of the 2023 prep football season for all teams in New Mexico, Martinez issued a challenge to the offense and defense for the varsity and junior varsity at Ivan Head Stadium.

Or, as he called it, a threat.

Recommended for you