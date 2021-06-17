ALBUQUERQUE
There almost wasn’t a track and field season for the Santa Fe Waldorf Wolves.
So, missing out on a state champion by a foot — the appendage, not the distance — wasn’t the worst thing in the world for the program although it might have felt that way for Andres Gonzales.
Waldorf’s rising senior was one hurdle away from pulling off a major upset in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 1A State Track and Field Championships Thursday. If only his right foot would have cooperated.
Gonzales was seeded fourth in the fast heat of the race, but he was locked in a battle with top seed Haden Judd of Logan. He matched the eighth grader stride for stride until ... until his right foot skimmed the hurdle, sending Gonzales sprawling to the ground.
Gonzales crawled his way to the finish line just meters away to finish fourth with a time of 46.36 seconds, but the missed opportunity to attach “state champion” to his name was too much to bear. Gonzales slammed his fist into the track surface three times before getting up to walk away. He then leaned against the rail just off the track, contemplating what might have been.
Wolves assistant coach Daniel Wendland, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, said that moment will provide more fire in the belly of a competitor who burns with intensity.
“That will just fuel him for next year,” Wendland said.
As great a disappointment as it was for Gonzales, the underlying truth remained: The fact that he and the rest of the Wolves had a season was the true victory. When the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the 2020-21 school calendar, Waldorf administrators decided to cancel athletics for the year. Even when the state allowed athletics to begin in March, Waldorf remained on the sidelines with its volleyball and boys and girls basketball teams. But Wendland pushed for the track and field season because it was outdoors and it would give the students a chance to compete in something.
Eleven of the Wolves got a chance to compete at the state meet, and they came away with some impressive performances.
The boys team scored 12 points and finished 13th in team standings, with Gonzales responsible for half of the points. He took sixth in the shot put, fifth in the discus and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Teammate Jackson Cole, who will be a junior, scored a fourth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 106 feet, 1 inch that pushed him ahead of his teammate, who managed a 104-9 in his final attempt.
The two have been competing together — and sometimes against each other — since they were in middle school, but they reveled in their accomplishment with a bear hug after the event.
“We’ve been by each other’s side since, what, the sixth grade?” Cole said. “It’s been great.”
Gonzales added that the program had to pause in the middle of the season when a classmate contracted the coronavirus, leading to a 10-day quarantine for the school.
“We missed three meets and eight days of practice,” Gonzales said. “That really showed that he and I were able to come out here and place. That showed what he and I are going to do next year with a full season and everything.”
Meanwhile, rising junior Nico Chastenet almost came away with a top-three finish in the 800 meters, but a charging Clovis Christian’s Dawson Teune made up a 10-foot gap over the final 40 meters to outlean Chastenet at the line.
Chastenet said he slowed down on his final few strides, never recognizing Teune was coming until he brushed past him. “I didn’t even hear him,” Chastenet said.
Rising sophomore Aneena Clinger didn’t score a point, but she showed signs she might be a force to reckon with over the next few years. She posted personal bests in the 100 and 300 hurdles, both of which led her to eighth-place finishes. Her performance in the 300 hurdles was impressive, as she shaved 1.52 seconds off of her time for a time of 56.12.
Clinger said because Waldorf does not have a track to practice on, team members have to find other ways to work out. She often worked on her stride using one hurdle on the school’s gravel parking lot.
“I feel like haven’t hit my stride yet on hurdles,” Clinger said. “Every meet, it seems like it’s the first time practicing again. So I feel really out of shape, and COVID hasn’t helped.”
Incoming freshman Ria Baker scored the lone point for the Waldorf girls when she took sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 28-6½ in her final attempt.
Coronado graduate Jazmyn Coronado also made a last-ditch effort that proved fruitful, as her final throw in the javelin netted her fifth place at 97-3 for her team’s only two points.
