There was a time when Greg Sandoval wouldn’t have flinched at officiating five football games in a seven day stretch.
Just not now at age 54.
Sandoval, a football official for 20 years, is one of 24 referees at the disposal of Stephen Aragon, the northeast region football assignor for the New Mexico Officials Association. The low number of officials has led Aragon to juggle referee crews and football schedules from the varsity to middle school in order to staff games in a region that stretches from Santa Fe to Tierra Amarilla and from Clayton to Santa Rosa. For some officials, traveling to a game in Tierra Amarilla, Raton or Clayton can mean taking nine hours out of their day to officiate.
And it means Sandoval and his fellow officials are getting stretched thin by the workload they are taking on to ensure the football season continues without a hiccup.
“It’s hard on our bodies,” Sandoval said. “I know for us older officials, it takes longer to recover from a game.”
There is no rest for the weary. Two weeks ago, Sandoval officiated three varsity games, a junior varsity match and a middle school contest in a week, but even “light” weeks mean he is on a field four days a week.
Aragon said the officials shortage is not new in New Mexico as the number of officials have declined over the past decade. However, with so few officials to choose from and 18 high school teams to coordinate with, Aragon and school officials have had to make tough decisions.
Aragon shortened officiating crews from the traditional six-man groups to five- and four-man crews. In the past, newer officials cut their teeth on middle school and junior varsity games, but that has changed significantly over the past five years. They often find themselves officiating varsity games in their first or second year.
Even then, Aragon cannot staff every Friday night game, so he has had to move games around to ensure officials are available.
Week 3 saw three games moved to either Thursday or Saturday. West Las Vegas has rescheduled three of its five games this season to Thursday to alleviate the scheduling crunch for Aragon.
Richard Tripp, the West Las Vegas athletic director, said his obligation is to help officials as much as he can for the benefit of the athletes. However, he added Thursday night crowds are smaller, even with the student body.
“I mean, what are you going to do?” Tripp said. “We want to be as helpful as you can. You don’t want to be the school saying, ‘We’re only going to play on Friday nights or else.’ ”
Aragon said the cause of the shortage is a combination of factors. Being a prep official demands individuals make time from work to travel sometimes up to three hours to an event, and Aragon said the $70 fee for varsity games (the fee is $50 for subvarsity and $40 for middle school contests) is not attractive to some people. Then, there is the travel aspect, as officials get 40.5 cents per mile from their official hometown to a game within their region. Most of the time, officials will carpool for out-of-town games. They also get $10 to $15 for meal per diems, depending on the distance traveled.
Add to that the cost of officials’ gear (game-specific outfit, whistle and notebook cost more than $150) as well as a registration fee to become an official. It makes officiating cost-prohibitive. Then, there are coaches and fans who often see officials as just as much of a foe as the opposing team, and Aragon said younger people interested in officiating do not want to put up with the hassle.
“It takes a certain, special individual to do what we do,” Aragon said. “My hat goes out to the ones out there right now.”
The makeup of officials in the northeast region skew to an older group in their 40s and 50s, Aragon said, with no younger individuals to fill the void when older officials retire. Aragon also is one of a handful of football refs who do other sports during the fall, as he and Gerald Baca officiate soccer matches in the Las Vegas area.
Sandoval said the current crop of officials are on the verge of burnout because of the burden they are carrying. Sandoval managed to get time off this weekend, but knows that the rest of the season will be filled with four to five games a week.
“I wonder if I still want to do this [after this season],” Sandoval said. “I think, ‘Can my body survive this?’ I want to be able to walk and play with my grandkids. At the rate I’m going, I’m going to have bald tires. The more you do, the more likely you’re going to have to have hip replacement [surgery] or knee replacement or your shoulders.”
The hard part, Sandoval and Aragon say, is that the workload affects their ability to officiate well in their third, fourth or fifth game in a week. Add to that the responsibility some referees have in helping new officials. Sandoval is a group leader, and he sometimes goes to games to review and critique newer officials.
This year, some of the reviews and critiques are happening while he is on the field with a new member, which can be tricky to balance.
“It’s because we don’t have the numbers and we’re taking whatever we can get,” Sandoval said. “We’re pulling them into [varsity games] and that’s not fair to them when they are out there working hard but making mistakes. We can’t really correct them because we’re trying to do our job, as well. It’s the situation we’re in right now.”
Coaches, for the most part, have been understanding of the officiating situation. Capital head coach Joaquin Garcia, a former basketball referee, said he appreciates the hard work by football officials.
Capital was one of the teams affected by the Week 3 schedule changes. Its game against Moriarty moved from Friday night to Saturday morning. He said it was beneficial to have an extra day of practice but he can’t imagine how coaches who play on Thursday handle missing a day of practice.
“It’s too bad we don’t have more officials,” Garcia said. “I know they are trying to recruit, but it’s harder to get the younger generation in there because it’s not an easy profession. They don’t want to make mistakes and get yelled at.”
Aragon said he advocates for an improved pay scale to make it more attractive for interested individuals. He also helps new officials offset the cost of gear by giving them used equipment.
“I think that we need to be creative with the fee schedule to encourage individuals to come out,” Aragon said. “We’re not making a profit out of it, but that’s not why we do it. I make enough to take the kids out and go do something on the weekend or put it away for a family vacation.”
Sandoval said the New Mexico Activities Association and the New Mexico Officials Association should try to work harder at recruiting college students to develop a younger pipeline of officials who will stick around.
It would alleviate the pressure veteran officials are feeling, Sandoval said, and it would give the older group a chance to help newer officials learn the ropes and move their way up the ladder in a more practical matter.
He remembers officiating his first varsity game in his fourth or fifth year as an official.
“Even if we got one our two officials out of it a year, that is a big plus for us,” Sandoval said.
In that not-so-perfect world, Sandoval won’t be needed four or five times a week and he can impart his knowledge to keep the supply chain of good officials moving.
Plus, he can give his weary body a rest — a much needed one at that.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.