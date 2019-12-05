The surprises were few and far between for the opening day of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament.
It was a big school basketball festival Thursday in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, as Friday’s semifinals will feature all Class 4A and 5A teams. The closest any 3A school came to pulling off an upset came in the boys lunch-time game between Roswell Goddard and St. Michael’s, but the Rockets rallied in the final moments for a 71-69 win.
Meanwhile, city schools Santa Fe High and Capital advance in both boys and girls bracket, leaving the possibility of a pair of all-city championships.
Boys
Santa Fe High 62, Los Alamos 25
The Demons ran and pressed their way to a 21-4 lead in their season opener on Fedonta “JB” White’s layup that beat the buzzer, and the lead just grew after that. White had 24 points in the first half, with 12 coming in the opening quarter. The 6-foot-8 junior finished with 30 points on the night, and P.J. Lovato had seven.
The only downside to the game was that senior Anthony Sisneros injured his right knee, the same one in which he tore his anterior cruciate ligament last year.
Los Alamos had 10 players score, but Wesley Stanfield led the way with five points.
Santa Fe High (1-0) will play Roswell Goddard at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hilltoppers (0-3) take on St. Michael’s at 12:30 p.m.
Capital 79, Santa Fe Indian School 26
It was almost as soon as it started, as the Jaguars bolted out to a 28-3 lead after a quarter and never looked back. T.J. Sanchez started each half on fire, scoring nine points in the first and third quarters, to finish with 28 to lead all scorers. Brandon Saiz and Dominic Luna each added 11 for the Jaguars, who hit eight 3-pointers after going just 3-for-34 in a 48-47 win over Taos on Tuesday.
Debryan Candelario had 13 of his 15 points after the half to pace the Braves (0-1).
Capital (2-0) takes on Alamogordo at 3:30 p.m. in a semifinal. SFIS plays Valencia at 9:30 a.m.
Roswell Goddard 71, St. Michael’s 69
The Horsemen held a 50-46 lead after three quarters and maintained the edge through most of the fourth, but free-throw shooting ended up ruining the upset bid. They connected on just 10 of 16 in the final quarter, and were only 14-for-27 on the day. Meanwhile, Goddard’s Brandon Martinez was a one-man free-throw machine in the final stanza, as he went 10-for-13 and scored 12 of his 19 points, Also stepping up in a big way was Ryan Terry, who scored nine of his 17 points in the final quarter.
Thomas Wood led St. Michael’s with 27 points, with 20 coming in the second half. Devon Flores added 18, but he was just 3-for-6 from the stripe in the fourth.
Goddard takes on Santa Fe High at 7 p.m., while the Horsemen (1-1) face Los Alamos (0-3) in a rematch at 12:30 p.m.
Alamogordo 63, Valencia 32
The Tigers overcame a slow first quarter to overwhelm the Jaguars 55-22 the rest of the way to face another Jaguars team (Capital) in the afternoon semifinal. Alamogordo (3-0) outscored Valencia 18-6 in the second quarter to take a 26-16 lead into the locker room. Ivan Bernal led the Tigers with 15 points — nine came in the second half — as 11 players recorded at least a point. Adrian Herrera scored 11 points and Scott Mullin added 10.
Josh Mattox led Valencia (2-2) with 10 points.
Girls
Santa Fe High 35, Valencia 27
The Demonettes overcame a 14-13 halftime deficit by outscoring the Lady Jaguars 12-3 in the third quarter and holding on to advance to a semifinal matchup against Española Valley at 5 p.m. Zuriel Vigil paced Santa Fe High’s third-quarter rally with all seven of her points, while Kabreya Garcia scored five of her nine points in the fourth to seal the win.
The downside to the win was a horrific 13-for-35 performance at the free-throw line. Valencia wasn’t much better, connecting on just 12 of 28 attempts and going 6 for 13 in the fourth. Elena Lucero paced the Lady Jaguars with eight points.
Capital 49, Los Alamos 30
Sometimes, it pays to be the early bird. Capital was ready from the outset and built a 28-14 halftime lead that the Lady Hilltoppers never challenged in the opening game at 8 a.m. After seeing just four players score in a 50-39 loss to Pojoaque Valley on Nov. 26, the Lady Jaguars had eight get in the scorebook and none reached double figures.
Ethena Silva led Capital (1-1) with nine points, while Rebecca Sorensen and Alyssa Martinez each had eight. Becca Green led Los Alamos with 10 points, but she missed eight of her 12 attempts at the free-throw line. Michaela Gonzales added seven.
Capital plays Rio Rancho Cleveland in a 2 p.m. semifinal, while Los Alamos (1-2) takes on Las Vegas Robertson at 8 a.m. in the consolation semifinal.
Española Valley 62, Portales 46
The Lady Sundevils were a ticking time bomb, and they went off in the third quarter with four of their eight 3-pointers fueling a 24-14 scoring run. Amanda Salazar had three 3s and scored 11 of her 12 points in the quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Española senior Jaylynn Padilla heat up with 12 of her 14 points, while the defense held the Lady Rams to just five points to pull away.
Riley Shillings led Portales with nine points.
The Lady Sundevils (1-1) play the host Demonettes in a semifinal, while Portales (1-1) as takes on Valencia in an 11 a.m. consolation game.
Rio Rancho Cleveland 53, Las Vegas Robertson 20
The Lady Cardinals sure could have used senior wing Tessa Ortiz, but she was on the bench with an ankle injury. She was missed the most in the second quarter, as the Storm thundered their way to a 32-7 lead with a 22-2 scoring outburst. Cleveland (3-0) used a balanced attack, as eight players scored in the quarter and Shauntae Salazar hit both of her 3s in the period as she finished with 12 points.
Leading the way for the Storm was Vanessa Rendon, who had 14 points. Jayden Jenkins scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cardinals (1-1), who play Los Alamos in the consolation bracket.
